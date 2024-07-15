Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS]

    Deepika Padukone recently mimicked Orry's signature pose in a photo with him, prompting fans to declare that he had been 'Deepikafied.'

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone recently added her unique flair to a high-profile event by posing with social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry. The expectant mother delighted fans by mimicking Orry's signature pose at the grand wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS] ATG

    Orry shared the moment on Instagram, featuring Deepika in his iconic stance. He captioned the post, "And when he walks and wants, he wants attention," highlighting the playful nature of their interaction. During the star-studded sangeet bash, Orry was also seen touching Deepika's baby bump while Ranveer Singh, her husband, stood beside them with a radiant smile.

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS] ATG

    Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a purple saree designed by Torani, complementing Ranveer Singh's dashing appearance in a white embroidered sherwani.

    ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations included the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and the 'Mangal Utsav' or wedding reception on July 14. Another grand reception is scheduled for July 15 in Mumbai.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 2:51 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences anr

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences

    Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more ATG

    Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more

    Fact Check: Did Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan pose together at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding? RBA

    Fact Check: Did Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan pose together at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding?

    Tom Cruise shot Mission Impossible in 55 days...' Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on wrapping up films fast ATG

    'Tom Cruise shot Mission Impossible in 55 days...' Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on wrapping up films fast

    Kim Kardashian in India: Actress flaunts 'welcome tika' in selfie post-Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding RBA

    Kim Kardashian in India: Actress flaunts 'welcome tika' in selfie post-Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

    Recent Stories

    Indian 2: Netflix or Prime Video? Where to watch Kamal Haasan's film RBA

    Indian 2: Netflix or Prime Video? Where to watch Kamal Haasan's film

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences anr

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences

    Delhi Police isssues road advisory for Jagannath Yatra 2024: See traffic restrictions AJR

    Delhi Police isssues road advisory for Jagannath Yatra 2024: See traffic restrictions

    Wife checks order history Zomato introduces Delete Order option in response to customer demand from an year ago vkp

    'Wife checks order history': Zomato introduces 'Delete Order' option in response to customer demand from 2023

    USS Theodore Roosevelt and Indian Navy conduct successful joint Indo-Pacific exercises AJR

    USS Theodore Roosevelt and Indian Navy conduct successful joint Indo-Pacific exercises

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon