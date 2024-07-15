Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS]

Deepika Padukone recently mimicked Orry's signature pose in a photo with him, prompting fans to declare that he had been 'Deepikafied.'

Deepika Padukone recently added her unique flair to a high-profile event by posing with social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry. The expectant mother delighted fans by mimicking Orry's signature pose at the grand wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.

Orry shared the moment on Instagram, featuring Deepika in his iconic stance. He captioned the post, "And when he walks and wants, he wants attention," highlighting the playful nature of their interaction. During the star-studded sangeet bash, Orry was also seen touching Deepika's baby bump while Ranveer Singh, her husband, stood beside them with a radiant smile.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a purple saree designed by Torani, complementing Ranveer Singh's dashing appearance in a white embroidered sherwani.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations included the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and the 'Mangal Utsav' or wedding reception on July 14. Another grand reception is scheduled for July 15 in Mumbai.

