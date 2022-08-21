Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds

    Popular drama Flower of Evil, starring Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won, has inspired India’s first-ever remake of a Korean drama series - Duranga.

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 21, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    Popular drama 'Flower of Evil', starring superstar Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won, has inspired India's first-ever remake of a Korean drama - 'Duranga'. Following its release on the streaming platform ZEE5, popular Korean actor Lee Joon-gi expressed his joy over his hit show getting an Indian adaptation, which stars Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami. 

    Lee, also known for K-dramas such as 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' and 'Criminal Minds', took to Instagram on Saturday to send his best wishes to the team of 'Duranga'.

    "Happy to see you (Indian) friends! Looking forward to it," Lee captioned the posters of 'Flower of Evil' and 'Duranga'.

    Also read: Is BTS singer Jimin dating South Korean Actress Song Da-eun? Here's what we know

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by 배우 이준기 (@actor_jg)

    'Duranga' follows Sammit (Devaiah) as the perfect man who is hiding a twisted past from his wife Ira, a super cop, played by Dhami. Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan directed the Hindi series. It is showrun by Goldie Behl, who has co-produced the project via his Rose Audio Visuals along with Shradha Singh.

    'Duranga' also stars Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Abhijit Khandkekar and Hera Mishra.

    "We were certain from the beginning that this particular show would fit well with the Indian sensibilities because the Korean culture is a lot like Indian," said Goldie Behl, a producer at Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd.

    'Flower of Evil', which aired on the South Korean broadcaster tvN in 2020, is available in India on streamers Netflix and Viki. Lee Joon-gi is also known for films such as "The King and the Clown" and "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter". 

    Also read: Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 teaser

    During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Korean dramas gained even greater traction in India, with Netflix reporting a 370 per cent increase in k-dramas' viewing in 2020 over 2019.

    "The vivacity of Asian culture and its inherent similarities is one of the key reasons for Korean content finding a huge fan base in India," said Nimisha Pandey, chief content officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5.

    "With such high affinity, we are delighted to announce Duranga and we hope that Duranga receives as much love and success as Flower of Evil has with the audiences," he added.

    'Duranga' is a first for India; other countries that have produced remakes of Korean dramas include China, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, the US, and the Philippines.

    "The remake of a Korean drama for the first time in India, which has different sentiment and content trend, is a remarkable achievement," said Sarah Jang, the Studio Dragon producer who developed and produced the series. 

    "I hope Flower of Evil, which was well-recognized for its unique combination of romance, thriller and immersive storyline, will gain popularity in India as well," Jang added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more RBA

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor RBA

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Esha Gupta shows ample of cleavage in mauve lehenga pics inside drb

    Esha Gupta shows ample cleavage in mauve lehenga; pics inside

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised-ayh

    WWE: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised

    Recent Stories

    Thiruchitrambalam box office report: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film mints Rs 36 cr in 2 days RBA

    Thiruchitrambalam box office report: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film mints Rs 36 cr in 2 days

    Tomato flu spreading in India What are symptoms Know treatment precautionary steps gcw

    Tomato flu spreading in India; What are symptoms? Know treatment, precautionary steps

    We ve lynched 5 people says ex BJP Rajasthan MLA in viral video booked gcw

    ‘We’ve lynched 5 people,' says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA in viral video; booked

    football PSG star Neymar sends wishes to Brazilian teammate Casemiro ahead of Manchester United stint snt

    PSG star Neymar sends wishes to Brazilian teammate Casemiro ahead of Man United stint

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna's fee LEAKED; here's how much Telugu Superstar is getting this year RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna's fee LEAKED; here's how much Telugu Superstar is getting this year

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon