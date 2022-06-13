Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 teaser

The second season of Netflix's popular Korean thriller Squid Games has been revealed. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk also hinted at Gong Yoo's comeback to the programme.

Fans of Squid Games can now rejoice! The popular Korean thriller series is back for a second season, and fans can't get enough of it. Netflix revealed the announcement on social media by releasing a letter from Hwang Dong-hyuk, the writer, director, producer, and inventor of Squid Game. The show's first season was launched last year to critical praise and widespread popularity among viewers.

On Twitter, the streaming giant teased the programme and announced the second season. They wrote, “Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2." In the same thread, Netflix shared the director’s note for the fans. The post was captioned, “Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans:”

The message reads, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend Cheoul-su."

The director alluded to the return of Gong Yoo, who played the recruiter in the first season, with the news of Squid Games' comeback. Several fans expressed their enthusiasm for the future web programme in the comments section shortly after the news was published on the microblogging site.

One of the fans wrote, “OMG! I just can’t wait for this.” Another one wrote, “I wonder you must have raised the actor’s fees to some another level.” A third social media user commented, “It better be good." At the same time people called the show “overrated.”

Squid Game depicts the narrative of cash-strapped individuals playing in children's games with a chance to win a great sum of money, but death is the only choice for the losers. The show became an overnight global success, and it was once the most-watched Netflix series on the planet.

Hwang said in December last year, during an interview with Korean network KBS, that not only has he finalised the plotline for the second season, but he is also in discussions with Netflix for the show's third season.

Hwang also discussed a little about Season 2's narrative while discussing the same. He said, “The focus will be the story of Seong Gi Hun (played by lead actor Lee Jung) unravelling (the mysteries of the organisation behind the game). The overarching plotline of Season 2 will be the story of the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after.”