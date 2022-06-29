‘Bruce Wayne’ Christian Bale may return as ‘Batman’, but…

Actor Christian Bale has said that he would want to return to the screens as ‘Batman’ but on one condition.

Good news for all the Dark Knight fans. Actor Christian Bale has hinted that he would love to return as the caped crusader of the Gotham City, Batman. Bale was last seen as the billionaire Bruce Wayne in the Batman trilogy’s last part – The Dark Knight Rises which was released in the year 2012.

Now, Christian Bale could possibly be returning to the screens for the fourth time as Batman. However, the actor has laid one condition for him to return as the caped crusader – that is that the feature film must and only be directed by Christopher Nolan.

The three times when Christian Bale played the ‘Batman’ in the trilogy, he was directed by Christopher Nolan. Bale was the first cast in 2005 for ‘Batman Begins’, followed by The Dark Knight in 2008 and then the final instalment - The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. All three parts of the trilogy were a huge success at the global box office.

Since Christian Bale was so perfectly cast and directed by Christopher Nolan, he considers it only fitting to return to screens when Nolan decides upon directing him again as the Batman.

When asked about reprising the role, Christian Bale said, “No. No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up. Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that.”

Christian Bale went on to reveal that he also had a pact with Christopher Nolan. Recalling that, he said, “I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’

“In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in,” said Christian Bale who will be seen as ‘Gorr’ in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth in the titular role. Meanwhile, Christian Bale also said that he is yet to watch the latest Batman film -- Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’.