SS Rajamouli’s RRR is competing with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman; here's why

In a moment of pride, SS Rajamauli’s RRR has bagged a nomination in the best picture category of the Hollywood Critics Association.

SS Rajamouli's RRR was one of the most anticipated films of all time. Ever since its release, the film went on to create multiple records at the domestic, as well as the international box office. According to the figures, the film did business of Rs 273 crores in the Hindi belt. But SS Rajamouli’s film would not have stopped just at the box office. The multi-starrer film has continued to shatter records across the international borders as well.

Recently, RRR became the “most popular film from India” globally, on Netflix. And now, SS Rajamouli’s film is making proud at the international level, once again. In a proud moment for the country, Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR has bagged a nomination for one of the prestigious awards of Hollywood.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR achieves remarkable global milestone

The Hollywood Critics Association, also knowns as HCA, has selected RRR in the ‘Best Picture’ category. If that was not enough, the film is competing against other movies such as Top Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’, among others.

The Hollywood Critics Association announced the nomination list for the 2022 Midseason Awards. Interestingly, India's 'RRR' film has also managed to make a place in this list among many big Hollywood films. The team of 'RRR' itself has given this information through its Twitter handle. Check out the tweet here:

The Hollywood Critics Association is an association of critics primarily based in California. These midseason awards are given to recognize the best films made in the first half of 2022. This award is for those films which have received good responses from American critics.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: How SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF

RRR and its box office collection: At the Hindi box office, RRR made a collection of Rs 273 crores. Apart from this, the film had collected Rs 772.1 crores all over the country. At the same time, if we talk about its worldwide collection, the film has earned more than Rs 1100 crores.