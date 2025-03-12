The Kardashian Season 6: Did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond at Ambani's wedding? Watch

The latest promo for The Kardashians Season 6 is arrived, and it shows the sisters, Kim and Khloe, having a mini-meltdown while searching for their missing diamond.

The Kardashian Season 6: Did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond at Ambani's wedding? Watch RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 5:18 PM IST

As readers may recall, the prominent entrepreneur socialites drew attention when they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai last summer. On the big day, the couple looked their blingiest and most stunning in Indian attire.

Watch the latest promo for The Kardashians Season 6 here:

The clip was posted with the comment, "Kim and Khloe take India in the new episode this Thursday on Hulu (sic)."As soon as the post was shared, followers swarmed the comments section with great feedback. One person wrote, "I am so excited." Another mentioned, "Excited for the episode." Many others posted fire emojis in the comment box.

The sixth season of The Kardashians premiered early last month. The new season offers the usual amount of upheaval and drama surrounding the Kardashian siblings.

Also Read: Megha Shetty signs FIRST Tamil film; Check project details

Kim Kardashian has been broadening her acting career, having previously appeared in the miniseries American Horror Story: Delicate. She has an upcoming TV drama called All's Fair in the works.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 7 actors who own Rolls-Royce

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here ATG

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' with Kartik Aaryan at IIFA; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' with Kartik Aaryan at IIFA; video goes VIRAL

Will Scarlett Johansson join Instagram for 'Jurassic World' release? Here's what we know RBA

Will Scarlett Johansson join Instagram for 'Jurassic World' release? Here's what we know

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper relationship: Model confirms being in 'very romantic, happy' with Hollywood star RBA

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper relationship: Model confirms being in 'very romantic, happy' with Hollywood star

WWE: 5 Babyfaces Who Failed to Win Over the WWE Universe

WWE: 5 Babyfaces Who Failed to Win Over the WWE Universe

Recent Stories

Not Google or Meta or Apple- Samsung Electronics pays highest salaries to outside directors snt

Not Google or Meta or Apple - THIS company pays highest salaries

Quick Coconut Gujiya Recipe to try at home THIS Holi RBA

Quick Coconut Gujiya Recipe to try at home THIS Holi

Revolutionizing Chennai's Transport Network: The TruckGuru Advantage

Revolutionizing Chennai’s Transport Network: The TruckGuru Advantage

Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion shk

Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion

Bengaluru court postpones bail hearing of actor Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case dmn

BREAKING: Bengaluru court postpones bail hearing of actor Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

Recent Videos

MP Budget 2025 Highlights: ₹4.21 Lakh Crore Budget, No New Tax, Key Policy Updates

MP Budget 2025 Highlights: ₹4.21 Lakh Crore Budget, No New Tax, Key Policy Updates

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Electrifying HOLI Dance in Sikandar’s ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Sets Internet on Fire!

Salman Khan’s Electrifying HOLI Dance in Sikandar’s ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Sets Internet on Fire!

Video Icon
PM Modi Grants OCI Card to Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam, Strengthening Ties Between Nations

PM Modi Grants OCI Card to Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam, Strengthening Ties Between Nations

Video Icon
After Bhutan PM, Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam Calls PM Modi His Brother | Asianet Newsable

After Bhutan PM, Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam Calls PM Modi His Brother | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation in Trouble? NGT Seeks Proof of Alleged Violations!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation in Trouble? NGT Seeks Proof of Alleged Violations!

Video Icon