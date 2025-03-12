The Kardashian Season 6: Did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond at Ambani's wedding? Watch

Read Full Article

As readers may recall, the prominent entrepreneur socialites drew attention when they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai last summer. On the big day, the couple looked their blingiest and most stunning in Indian attire.

Watch the latest promo for The Kardashians Season 6 here:

The clip was posted with the comment, "Kim and Khloe take India in the new episode this Thursday on Hulu (sic)."As soon as the post was shared, followers swarmed the comments section with great feedback. One person wrote, "I am so excited." Another mentioned, "Excited for the episode." Many others posted fire emojis in the comment box.

The sixth season of The Kardashians premiered early last month. The new season offers the usual amount of upheaval and drama surrounding the Kardashian siblings.

Kim Kardashian has been broadening her acting career, having previously appeared in the miniseries American Horror Story: Delicate. She has an upcoming TV drama called All's Fair in the works.

