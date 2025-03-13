Wear Floral Embroidery Blouse: Latest Designs for Stunning Look

Lifestyle
Floral embroidery design blouses are in high demand these days with heavy or light work sarees. Such blouses are available in the market in the range of ₹200-250.
Floral embroidery design is made with colorful threads on a black velvet blouse. In this, flower designs are made with colorful threads and vines are made with light brown threads.
Embroidery of silky threads also looks very beautiful on the blouse. In this green blouse, floral embroidery design is made with different colored silky threads.
Embroidery with golden threads looks very beautiful on a silk blouse. In this, delicate vines and mango designs are made with golden threads.
Zari work of floral embroidery design is also in great demand on the blouse. Slightly larger size vines and small motifs are made of zari on a matte silk blouse.
Printed floral embroidery design also looks great on Jhama fabric blouse. Golden work looks great on any color of Jhama fabric. Even a simple blouse gives a great look.
Ladies also like light work on rich cotton blouses. Light work has been done with golden and green colored threads on this black colored blouse, which is looking very good.
Many women like fine designs on blouses. Off-white colored floral embroidery is made on this peacock colored silk blouse, which is making its look different.
Silver Payal Bichiya Set: Royal Look Under 5K - Shop Now!
Sreeleela's 7 Hairstyles: Fuller Look for Slim Faces
Quick Coconut Gujiya Recipe to try at home THIS Holi
Sreeleela Saree Blouse Designs: Inspiration for Modern Indian Fashion