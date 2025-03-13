Waste to Best! Create 5 Sharara Jacket Sets from Vintage Ajrakh Saree

Lifestyle
Get such a stylish short jacket flared Ajrakh sharara set made from your grandmother's Ajrakh saree. By wearing this, you will get a new trend in ethnic wear.
Don't waste your old Ajrakh saree! Get such a short top Ajrakh sharara set made by a tailor. To make it unique, pair a sheer or net jacket separately in the sharara set.
You can also get the kurti stitched in a peplum jacket style. Get this type of Ajrakh Sharara Set made from your grandmother's saree.
To DIY from an old Ajrakh saree, get a design like Jasmine stitched by a tailor. Such a modern sharara set design will give you a very royal look. Style it with minimal jewelry.
You can upcycle your grandmother's Ajrakh saree like this. Get such a cut sleeve stunning sharara set stitched. Both jacket and dupatta can be carried with it.
