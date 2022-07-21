After ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Tom Cruise becomes the highest-paid actor?

Tom Cruise has reportedly become the highest-paid actor in the world after the success of his last release ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio follow in second and third positions, respectively.

Hollywood film 'Top Gun: Maverick' has been breaking the worldwide box office with its fantastic collections. The film has not only broken the records of 'Transformers Age of Extinction’ ($1.1 billion) but also of 'Iron Man 3 ($1.21 billion)', 'The Fate of the Furious’ ($1.23 billion), and 'Incredibles 2’ ($1.24 billion) have been left behind. Tom Cruise's film has crossed $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

With the success of the film, Top Cruise has become the highest-paid actor. The actor has earned around Rs 800 crore ($ 0.1 billion) through this film. Simply put, Tom Cruise has earned eight times more than Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, whose current fee is around Rs 100 crore. If reports are to be believed, Will Smith is the second name on the list of highest paid actors after Tom Cruise. The actor has charged Rs 279.88 crore ($0.035 billion) for his upcoming film ‘Emancipation’.

The third on the list is said to be Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor has reportedly charged Rs 239.83 crore ($0.030 billion) for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film 'Killer of the Flower Moon'. Brad Pitt, who charged Rs 239.83 crore ($0.030 billion) for the untitled 'Formula 1' drama, falls fourth in line, followed by Chris Hemsworth for 'Extraction 2', Denzel Washington for 'Equalizer 3', Vin Diesel for 'Fast X', Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker 2', Tom Hardy for 'Venom 3', 'Spirit' Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds have taken Rs 159.89 crore ($ 0.02 billion) for this. Apart from this, the names of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are also included in the list.

Bollywood actors and their fees: The three Khans of the Hindi film industry, and Akshay Kumar, charge fees up to Rs 150 crore. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is said to charge more than Rs 45 crore for a film. Varun Dhawan earns over Rs 35 crore, while Kartik Aaryan, who is now climbing the ladder of success in Bollywood, charges around Rs 21 crore for a film.