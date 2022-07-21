Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Tom Cruise becomes the highest-paid actor?

    Tom Cruise has reportedly become the highest-paid actor in the world after the success of his last release ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio follow in second and third positions, respectively.

    Hollywood After Top Gun Maverick Tom Cruise becomes highest paid actor drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Hollywood film 'Top Gun: Maverick' has been breaking the worldwide box office with its fantastic collections.  The film has not only broken the records of 'Transformers Age of Extinction’ ($1.1 billion) but also of 'Iron Man 3 ($1.21 billion)', 'The Fate of the Furious’  ($1.23 billion), and 'Incredibles 2’ ($1.24 billion) have been left behind. Tom Cruise's film has crossed $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

    With the success of the film, Top Cruise has become the highest-paid actor. The actor has earned around Rs 800 crore ($ 0.1 billion) through this film. Simply put, Tom Cruise has earned eight times more than Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, whose current fee is around Rs 100 crore. If reports are to be believed, Will Smith is the second name on the list of highest paid actors after Tom Cruise. The actor has charged Rs 279.88 crore ($0.035 billion) for his upcoming film ‘Emancipation’.

    ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian looks sexy in hot pink bikini; see pics

    The third on the list is said to be Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor has reportedly charged Rs 239.83 crore ($0.030 billion) for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film 'Killer of the Flower Moon'. Brad Pitt, who charged Rs 239.83 crore ($0.030 billion) for the untitled 'Formula 1' drama, falls fourth in line, followed by Chris Hemsworth for 'Extraction 2', Denzel Washington for 'Equalizer 3', Vin Diesel for 'Fast X', Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker 2', Tom Hardy for 'Venom 3', 'Spirit' Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds have taken Rs 159.89 crore ($ 0.02 billion) for this. Apart from this, the names of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are also included in the list.

    ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are now married! Wedding pics inside

    Bollywood actors and their fees: The three Khans of the Hindi film industry, and Akshay Kumar, charge fees up to Rs 150 crore. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is said to charge more than Rs 45 crore for a film. Varun Dhawan earns over Rs 35 crore, while Kartik Aaryan, who is now climbing the ladder of success in Bollywood, charges around Rs 21 crore for a film.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan turns host: Traditional Gujarati dinner for Russo Brothers and Dhanush RBA

    Aamir Khan turns host: Traditional Gujarati dinner for Russo Brothers and Dhanush

    Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets threat message from Pakistani number: Report RBA

    Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets threat message from Pakistani number: Report

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next-ayh

    WWE: Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next

    Shahid Kapoor impressed by construction worker dancing skills; watch video - gps

    Shahid Kapoor impressed by construction worker dancing skills; watch video

    Darlings Preggers Alia Bhatt glows in a floral dress, poses with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah RBA

    Darlings: Preggers Alia Bhatt glows in a floral dress, poses with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah

    Recent Stories

    Biker escapes death: Traffic cop shared the terrifying video with a message - gps

    Biker escapes death: Traffic cop shared the terrifying video with a message

    Aamir Khan turns host: Traditional Gujarati dinner for Russo Brothers and Dhanush RBA

    Aamir Khan turns host: Traditional Gujarati dinner for Russo Brothers and Dhanush

    Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq on completing one year Details here gcw

    Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq on completing one year; Details here

    GATE 2023: Exam dates declared; application to begin in September - adt

    GATE 2023: Exam dates declared; application to begin in September

    JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card today Know what is allowed and what is not in the exam hall gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Know what is allowed and what is not in the exam hall

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon