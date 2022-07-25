Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa survives head-on collision with motorcyclist in Calabasas, LA

On a twisting road in the Los Angeles area, Hollywood actor Jason Momoa crashed head-on with a motorcycle over the weekend. However, no one was seriously hurt, according to a report

Aquaman star Jason Momoa collided head-on with a motorcycle on the road in the Los Angeles region over the weekend. According to TMZ, the collision occurred when a motorcycle rider veered into the Aquaman actor's lane and collided with the front left side of his Oldsmobile. However, the actor was unharmed. Still, no one was seriously hurt, according to a report on Sunday.

Momoa was spotted on Old Topanga Canyon Road on Sunday near the Calabasas neighbourhood, according to TMZ. He was driving when he collided with a motorcyclist who was going the opposite way as they both came around a curve. According to the account, the rider was only slightly hurt after rebounding off of Momoa's windshield.

Fortunately, the rider survived the impact by rebounding off Momoa's windscreen, clearing the hood of his vehicle, and landing on the opposite side. After a collision, the injured cyclist was sent to the hospital with minor wounds, including bruises on their leg and a thumb injury.

As we previously mentioned, the cyclist seemed to be left standing following the incident.

On the professional front, Jason's next project is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set for publication in March 2023. For the third season of his AppleTV+ programme See, the actor also reappears. In preparation for the show's comeback next month, a similar trailer was made available over the weekend. This time in the series, the actor's persona will be shown standing up for his family.