Guns N’ Roses Mumbai Concert 2025: Know date, ticket price, venue and more

After Coldplay, Cigarettes After Sex, Green Day, Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, and others, Guns N' Roses will perform in Mumbai. The band will return after 12 years to wow thousands of fans.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 5:37 PM IST

Following Coldplay, Cigarettes After Sex, Green Day, Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, and others, the hugely popular rock band Guns N' Roses is set to perform in Mumbai. The band will return after a 12-year hiatus to please thousands of frantic fans.

On Tuesday, the band turned to social media and said, “We’re coming to India! This is going to be special."

The band will play in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17th. Tickets will be available to Kotak Mahindra Credit Card holders on March 17, Monday, at 12 p.m. IST, while general ticket sales will begin on March 19, Wednesday, at 4 p.m. IST, on BookMyShow. Currently, the online ticketing portal displays tickets priced from Rs 4,499 upwards, but this may alter when reservations begin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Guns N' Roses is an American hard rock band that was established in Los Angeles in 1985 by merging local bands L.A. Guns and Hollywood Rose. 

The band's previous lineup consisted of vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Steven Adler. The current lineup has Axl Rose (vocals and piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitarist), and others.

