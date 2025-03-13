Karnataka: Legislative Council clears Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, aimed at decentralizing governance in Bengaluru through the creation of multiple corporations, was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Published: Mar 13, 2025, 8:19 AM IST

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, which proposes the decentralisation of governance in Bengaluru City through multiple corporations, was passed in the Legislative Council on Wednesday (Mar 12).

Replying to the Council members who raised some concerns on the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said, "The Opposition members have given good suggestions. We are trying to lay a foundation for the future Bengaluru City like Kempe Gowda laid the foundation for the old city."

"Bengaluru is a global city today due to the contribution of many people in the past. It needs to wear a new look. This Bill has been formulated after a lot of deliberations," he added.

"Leader of the Opposition Narayana Swamy raised the issue of planning. We have introduced self declaration scheme for building plan approvals. We have also not made any changes to Article 74. As it is not possible to transfer revenues from a local body to another, it has been decided to provide government support for economically weaker local bodies," Shivakumar said.

"CT Ravi raised the issue of BDA and BMRDA. The planning authorities will have jurisdiction over the Greater Bengaluru region. We will take all the members into confidence while formulating more rules for the Greater Bengaluru authority. The CM will also have to preside over the meetings at regular intervals as many projects need financial clearance," he said.

"Bengaluru is growing fast, and people don't go back once they settle here. During Kempe Gowda's time, Bengaluru was 24 square kilometres, but it is now over 700 square kilometres. The future of Bengaluru is our responsibility, and this Bill needs approval from all, cutting across party lines," he added.
All utility companies and agencies concerning governance in Bengaluru have been brought under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

He replied to MLC Saravana on the number of corporations in Bengaluru: "There is a provision for up to seven corporations, but it won't be seven to start with.

