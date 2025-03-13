Did Kim Soo Hyun date minor Kim Sae Ron for 6 years? Theories, timeline explained

Read Full Article

Dating rumors and speculations around Late actress Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun has been on headlines for a while. While the agency of the actor reacted to these ongoing rumors about the dating of actor Kim Soo Hyun and late actress Kim Sae Ron. Let's look at the possible theories that support and deny these claims.

Did Kim Soo Hyun date minor Kim Sae Ron:

One of the most interesting pieces of gossip about the late actress is her alleged relationship with much older actor Kim Soo Hyun. Close sources to the actor Kim Soo Hyun revealed that the actor and late actress Kim Sae Ron had a romantic relationship when Kim Sae Ron was 15 years old and Kim Soo Hyun was 27 years old, and it is not fake. This seems like their relationship was an open secret, but they never publicly acknowledged it due to the actress's age.

They mentioned, ''Kim Sae Ron’s age was an issue, so they could never admit to their relationship.”. Though they were not denied by the actor, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Goldmedalist, denied any romantic involvement between the two when Kim Sae Ron was a minor. Despite this official statement, some sources are revealing different views on this issue.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency threats to Kim Sae Ron:

South Korean media have also revealed that there are more than 200 photos of Kim Sae Ron with Kim Soo Hyun that Kim Sae Ron's parents kept around 2015 when their relationship started making headlines. Kim Sae Ron once shared a selfie with Kim Soo Hyun and immediately deleted it, but the fans took quick screenshots and circulated them on social media. Another picture recently resurfaced where Kim Soo Hyun is kissing Kim Sae Ron on the cheek.

Kim Sae Ron's former agency pressurized her to repay the loan for which she had to liquidize a major part of her assets to repay when she received a legal notice. The notice stated, ' "You entered into a loan agreement to borrow 686,409,653 won from the client on 2022.11.22 and to repay it by 2023.12.31. However, you have not repaid the above loan debt, even though it is due. If the full amount of the loan (700 million won) is not paid within a short period of time, we will take civil and criminal legal action.”

The agency, Goldmedalist, responded to the leaked receipt of these payments and said that they are aware of her financial struggles and the letter they sent was just for a formality. They also turned the tables and said that the actress sold her car as it was no longer usable. But other sources reveal that the actress had to sell her assets to repay the agency.

Alleged Breakup and Distance Another theory revolves around their alleged breakup, claiming that Kim Soo Hyun distanced himself from Kim Sae Ron following her DUI scandal in May 2022. This incident reportedly had a severe impact on her career, and the lack of support from Kim Soo Hyun allegedly strained their relationship further.

