    'Hindi cinema lacks values and ethics' claims Kajal Aggarwal; also know what she said about South industry

    Kajal Aggarwal is now working on Nandamuri Balakrishna's next project, which Anil Ravipuidi directs. She also has several films in various stages of development.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    Kajal Aggarwal is a popular female actor who has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. She has appeared in several fantastic southern blockbuster flicks. Kajal is nearing the end of her 20-year career as an actor, and she has learned a lot. A few days back, the actress opened out about her 19-year experience learning about the differences between the Hindi and South cinema industries. 

    When asked which direction she looked in when she wanted to return back to work following the birth of her kid, Kajal Aggarwal remarked, "I am a Bombay girl, born and raised." My career began in the Hyderabad (Telugu) film business, and the most of my work is in Tamil and Telugu films. I've done a few Hindi films, but the feeling of home for me is Hyderabad and Chennai, and that will never change."

    When asked which industry is more accommodating, she stated that the South is highly tolerant and has no discount or shortcut to hard work. Kajal stated that there is no simple road to success and that many individuals desire to start their careers in Hindi cinema because it is a national language.

    "In the south, there are fantastic technicians, fantastic directors, and incredible material produced in all four languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada." And, of course, Hindi is our first language. We grew up watching Bollywood films. It has been accepting and helpful to me as well. But I love the south industry's eco-system, ethics, principles, and discipline, which I believe is lacking in Hindi film, added Kajal.

    Actresses are becoming more open about the disparities in the profession, which should be celebrated. Kajal has again demonstrated that success takes time to come.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
