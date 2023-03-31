Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: RCB icon Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish outing will leave fans drooling

    Virat Kohli will be busy with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the next two months during IPL 2023. Meanwhile, he recently had a stylish outing and photoshoot with his wife, Anushka Sharma, as you can check out their latest pictures here.

    Ahead of IPL 2023, check out Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma stylish outing and photoshoot together
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper and current opener Virat Kohli will be back in the hunt for his and the side's elusive maiden Indian Premier League (IPL), with the 16th season beginning from Friday. However, ahead of the season, he had some professional time out with his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma.

    The two are seen doing a photo shoot in the recent pictures released by Virushka (nickname for Kohli and Anushka as a couple). While Kohli dons a brownish-greyish suit, Anushka wears a yellow single-piece dress as the two poses for the camera. Anushka captioned "You!", whereas Kohli captioned "About last night ❤️".

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    ALSO READ: Ahead of IPL 2023, RCB star Kohli shares heart-warming message on love with throwback photo

    In another set of photos, the couple is seen in a gathering at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai's Colaba area by the Gateway of India. The couple is seen wearing the same dress and preparing for their photo shoot.

    Earlier this week, Virushka were a part of the Indian Sports Honours annual award show presented by Kohli and Star Sports, where the couple played some games and also spoke out on their couple goals, the video for which you can watch below:

