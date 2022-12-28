Here’s why Pushpa star Allu Arjun is the 'Leading Man of the Era'

Be it his talent, looks, swag or personality, Allu Arjun is an undeniable phenomenon who also proved to be an unstoppable force at the box office. His historic blockbuster Pushpa broke records, elbowed out the biggest films and ushered in a new wave of Pan-Indian cinema.

The film grossed 350 crores at the box office and after conquering the box office, went on to dominate the OTT platform almost immediately after it was released. In fact, such was the hysteria it created that even after its OTT release, audiences revisited theatres to enjoy the film in its full audio-visual glory yet again.

Allu Arjun’s dialogues trended on the internet, and the blockbuster songs ‘Srivalli’, ‘Saami’ and ‘Ooo Antava’ inspired millions of reels and was played at every wedding celebration, Navratri festivity and just about any big Indian occasion. Ganesh's idols were fashioned around Allu’s looks and pose from the film, and firecrackers were named after his character - Such was Pushpa and Allu Arjun's wide-reaching impact!

The actor made a clean sweep at award ceremonies, including the Filmfare South Awards for ‘Best Actor’. He was named ‘Indian of the Year’ for being a flagbearer for the wave of pan-Indian cinema. He was crowned GQ’s Leading Man and even hosted a special celebration evening in his honour at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace.

Considering how he was the face of the country and an icon India continued to celebrate, Allu Arjun was also chosen to be the Grand Marshal at the parade held in New York on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence.

Even a year after its release Pushpa and Allu Arjun continue to make waves - Earlier this month the film premiered in Russia, one of the few Indian films to have done so, and opened to a thunderous response. The Russian dub of the film went on to create several more trends online, speaking volumes for Arjun’s popularity both on home turf and overseas.

The megastar who is an era in himself is now all set to reprise his role in the second instalment of Pushpa - one of the most anticipated Indian films of all time and one industry folks are already signing off as a historic blockbuster!