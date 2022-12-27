Want an all-expenses-paid vacation? Contact Vijay Deverakonda NOW; read details

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's poll received over 31,000 votes on Twitter. While "Indian Mountains" won 42.5 percent of the vote, "Indian Desert" received 6.3 percent. Vijay took to Twitter to announce a special Christmas surprise gift for his fans.

Vijay Deverakonda, a South Indian superstar, has captivated the hearts of his fans with films such as Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and World Famous Lover, among many more. His timid attitude and ferocious acting ability have earned him a fan favourite. The actor just announced a special Christmas surprise present for his followers on Twitter.

He declared on the microblogging site that he would send 100 followers on an all-expenses-paid holiday. He gave his fans four options: Mountains of India, Beaches of India, Culture Trip of India, and Desert in India. The majority of his followers, though, picked the first choice. He shared the good news on Twitter, writing, "#Deverasanta, a tradition I established 5 years ago. This year, I have the best idea yet: I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses-paid vacation. Please assist me in deciding on a location."

Following the news, fans couldn't control their enthusiasm and began voting for their favourite destination. They lavished him with affection and even began to organize who would accompany them on this vacation. There was a lot of enthusiasm in the comments area of his article. One commenter said, “Mountains or just meet me anywhere.” Another said, “Best Christmas gift...Thank you Anna.”

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the pan-India film Liger featuring Ananya Pandey. However, the film was criticized by fans and movie critics for its portrayal of the story and characters.

Vijay, too, faced backlash from critics as well as social media users. It was reported that Liger’s failure took a massive toll on the actor. He is currently busy filming his next film Kushi which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.