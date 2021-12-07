  • Facebook
    Here's why Vicky Kaushal's dad decided to become a stuntman

    Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be getting married to Katrina Kaif. His dad Sham Kaushal is a stuntman in the Hindi film industry. Read to know complete details of the same right here.
     

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 6:50 PM IST
     Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is all set to marry Katrina Kaif. He comes from a family that has been working in the Hindi film industry for quite some time. The actor has had a degree from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai, in engineering. He was born in a chawl to parents Veena and Sham Kaushal.  In the latest episode of  Into The Wild with Bear Grylls.

     The actor opened up about his family and revealed that he had grown up in a 10X10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. He said that that's where he was born, and from thereon, it has been his family's journey. The actor also revealed that he and his family has seen every step of struggle.

    It is reported that Vicky's dad Sham used to do another work in Mumbai but had to quit to pursue his career in movies. The father of the actor reportedly used to stay at a paying guest accomodation in Santa Cruz. He used to reside there with ten other Punjabi fellow people who were stuntmen. That was the time when Vicky's father discovered that he wanted to be a stuntman. He wanted to keep a stable income in the family and so he became a stuntman at a very young age. Sham wanted Vicky to have a stable career, and that is why he told him to pursue engineering. Also read: Just ahead of Vicky Kaushal's wedding, his ex-Harleen Sethi posts this on her Instagram story; take a look

    Talking about Vicky and Katrina's wedding, reportedly 20 kg of ‘organic mehendi’ powder has been got from  Sojat town of Rajasthan’s Pali district. The wedding festivities have started, and  400 pieces of mehendi cones have been supplied for the pair's wedding. Reportedly the wedding is scheduled to take place at hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: first photograph from the wedding LEAKED? This is what we know
      

