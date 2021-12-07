  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: first photograph from the wedding LEAKED? This is what we know

    An image from a wedding hamper, allegedly of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is doing rounds on social media. There is also a message for the guests. Here is what it says.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 5:55 PM IST
    Bollywood couple – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all geared up to tie the knot on December 09, Thursday, at a 14th-century Fort-turned-resort in Rajasthan. Their wedding festivities kick-started on Tuesday and will continue till Friday, December 10. Their wedding has been the hot topic in Bollywood and movie fanatics as the couple has tried to keep their wedding a hush-hush affair; however, news related to their wedding kept on surfacing on the net.

    Those aware of the secrecy that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are keeping around their wedding, especially since they still have not yet given any official word on neither their relationship nor wedding, would know about the NDA clause. For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have reported asking all guests to sign a Non-Disclosure Act (NDA) clause that bars all guests from clicking or sharing photographs/videos of the wedding celebrations.

    In fact, similar to global star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, there have been reports that say Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have signed a deal with an international magazine to exclusively cover their wedding. Amidst all the secrecy that the couple has been trying to maintain around the wedding celebrations, a picture is doing rounds on social media, suggestive of the couple’s wedding.

    An image of a gift hamper has been shared multiple times on social media. The image had a printed note attached to a wooden hamper with goodies inside it. It is being alleged that the hamper is for the guests attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

    The note is addressed to guests attending the wedding. It has all the right elements that reflect it is from the couple’s wedding ceremony. For instance, it says that guests hopefully “enjoyed the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore”. It also asks the guests to leave their phones in their rooms and “refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events”. The message, in the end, read “Shaadi Squad” but nowhere does it mention the name of the couple – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. In fact, there are no initials of the two actors on the note as well. This makes us wonder if the picture is a legit leak or not.

    Take a look at the post and decide it for yourself: 

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 5:55 PM IST
