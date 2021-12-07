Just ahead of Vicky Kaushal's wedding, his ex-Harleen Sethi posts this on her Instagram story; take a look

Vicky Kaushal is marrying actress Katrina Kaif in an 'intimate ceremony' attended by friends and family. On the other hand, his ex-Harleen Sethi shared a cryptic post on Instagram



Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding celebrations start today. Many celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Shankar Mahadevan, Gurdas Maan and Ehsaan Noorani have arrived at the venue at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. From Mehendi to sangeet to cocktail parties to the saat pheras, Katrina and Vicky have planned a big-fat-Indian wedding for all to enjoy.



More than 120 guests and a few more are expected to join the gaga event. Meanwhile, Vicky Kausha’s ex girlfriend Harleen Sethi shared a cryptic post on Instagram of a book chapter titled ‘Toast’. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates

“Continually looking for the meaning of life is like looking for the meaning of toast. It is sometimes better just to eat the toast," the quote read that Harleen shared. Vicky and Harleen were in a relationship for a long time during his early days in Bollywood. But in 2019, just after the success of URI the couple quit. The reason was still unknown.

According to the source close, Harleen had once talked about Vicky and his wedding with Katrina. She was saying that Harleen has moved on, in a true sense. She is very busy and excited about Ekta Kapoor's 'The Test Case 2'. The source also added that, when Harleen started talking about Vicky and Katrina's wedding or relationship, she cut it short and said, 'Don't take me into that zone'.

