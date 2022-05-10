Here's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s three-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, recently came home after spending over 100 days in the NICU. If you have been wondering what Priyanka is up to since her daughter’s arrival at home, continue reading this article.

Priyanka Chopra had taken a break from work ever since her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born in January. Priyanka had been busy with her new mommy duties as she was embracing her new journey of motherhood. A couple of days ago, Priyanka and Nick’s baby daughter came home after sending more than 100 days in the hospital – she was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) until Sunday, May 8.

The news of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s daughter arriving home from the hospital was shared by the celebrity couple on their respective Instagram handles. Both wrote a long message that spoke about their daughter being admitted to NICU. Her arrival was all the more special for Priyanka, since Malti came home on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the perfect gift that Priyanka would have got on a special day.

Now that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s daughter are back home, mommy Priyanka is finally getting back at work. The ‘Matrix Resurrection’ actor had taken a long break from work after her daughter’s delivery. And since Malti is back home and healthy, Priyanka is ready to manage her work and personal life balance once again.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself on her story. The photograph is from the sets of her upcoming project ‘Citadel’ and wrote: “Back to work”. Meanwhile, apart from Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’. The all-girl movie will also star actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a series of photos and videos from her pool time that show her in a black bikini. But more than that, what’s interesting is that the videos reflected how much of a 90s Bollywood person Priyanka is, as she shared her playlist with fans on Instagram.

