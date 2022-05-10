Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s three-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, recently came home after spending over 100 days in the NICU. If you have been wondering what Priyanka is up to since her daughter’s arrival at home, continue reading this article.

    Here is what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 10, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra had taken a break from work ever since her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born in January. Priyanka had been busy with her new mommy duties as she was embracing her new journey of motherhood. A couple of days ago, Priyanka and Nick’s baby daughter came home after sending more than 100 days in the hospital – she was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) until Sunday, May 8.

    The news of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s daughter arriving home from the hospital was shared by the celebrity couple on their respective Instagram handles. Both wrote a long message that spoke about their daughter being admitted to NICU. Her arrival was all the more special for Priyanka, since Malti came home on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the perfect gift that Priyanka would have got on a special day.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share daughter Malti's first glimpse; see pic

    Now that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s daughter are back home, mommy Priyanka is finally getting back at work. The ‘Matrix Resurrection’ actor had taken a long break from work after her daughter’s delivery. And since Malti is back home and healthy, Priyanka is ready to manage her work and personal life balance once again.

    Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself on her story. The photograph is from the sets of her upcoming project ‘Citadel’ and wrote: “Back to work”. Meanwhile, apart from Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’. The all-girl movie will also star actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

    Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a series of photos and videos from her pool time that show her in a black bikini. But more than that, what’s interesting is that the videos reflected how much of a 90s Bollywood person Priyanka is, as she shared her playlist with fans on Instagram.

    ALSO READ: Eid 2022: Priyanka Chopra’s missing this on Eid-ul-Fitr

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 5:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84 drb

    Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma no more; PM Modi pays tribute

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details RBA

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details

    KGF Chapter 2 in South Korea: Yash's film becomes first Kannada movie to be screened in Seoul RBA

    KGF Chapter 2 in South Korea: Yash's film becomes first Kannada movie to be screened in Seoul

    Will PM Narendra Modi watch Akshay Kumar Prithviraj? RBA

    Will PM Narendra Modi watch Akshay Kumar's ‘Prithviraj’? Here's what actor said

    Hollywood Avatar The Way of Water trailer James Cameron sequel to star Vin Diesel Kate Winslet drb

    Avatar: The Way of Water trailer: James Cameron’s sequel to star Vin Diesel, Kate Winslet

    Recent Stories

    Blood-red sky over Chinese city left citizens shocked; watch the baffling video-tgy

    Blood-red sky over Chinese city left citizens shocked; watch the baffling video

    Russia Ukraine War impact: Cannes Film Festival says NO to Russian Journalists; read more RBA

    Russia Ukraine War impact: Cannes Film Festival says NO to Russian Journalists; read more

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Prospect of Djokovic vs Nadal in semi-finals excites World No.1 snt

    Italian Open 2022: Prospect of Djokovic vs Nadal in semi-finals excites World No.1

    Oatmeal to Nuts: here's your guide for post-workout meal - adt

    Oatmeal to Nuts: here's your guide for post-workout meal

    Neem Oil From controlling acne to giving glowing skin 5 benefits you didnt know gcw

    Neem Oil: From controlling acne to giving glowing skin, 5 benefits you didn't know

    Recent Videos

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon