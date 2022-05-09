Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share daughter Malti's first glimpse; see pic

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the first photo of their baby daughter, Malti, on their respective Instagram accounts.

    Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas share daughter Malti first glimpse see pic
    Mother’s Day 2022 holds a very special place in Priyanka Chopra’s heart as she celebrates the day for the first time, being a mother. But more than that, it was on Mother’s Day that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought their adorable daughter, Malti, home for the first time after she spent 100 days in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). Priyanka and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas are overjoyed with their daughter’s arrival, and thus shared the first picture of Malti on their respective social media accounts.

    Upon her daughter's arrival at home from the hospital, Priyanka Chopra posted a long message on her Instagram handle mentioning that Malti was born premature and was kept in the NICU for 100 days, until Sunday.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to a beautiful baby daughter who was born through surrogacy. Malti was born in January and is nearly three-and-half months old.

    Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had not revealed their daughter’s name. However, it was eventually discovered by the media because her birth certificate mentioned the child’s name as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick have named their daughter after their mothers’ names.

    Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

     “Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” Priyanka Chopra continued in her post.

    Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

