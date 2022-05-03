Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid 2022: Priyanka Chopra’s missing this on Eid-ul-Fitr

    First Published May 3, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    Sending warm wishes on Eid 2022 or Eid-ul-Fitr 2022, Priyanka Chopra shares two things that she is majorly missing out on.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    As India celebrates Eid on Tuesday, May 03, Bollywood celebrities have been pouring messages to wish their friends, family and fans a very happy Eid 2022. Joining the list of actors who shared warm wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022, was our ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a story to wish everyone on the occasion of Eid. In the post, she also mentioned the two things that she is dearly missing out on, this Eid.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    In the post, she wrote how much she is “majorly missing Biryani and Sevaiyan back home”.  Priyanka Chopra followed this message along with heart emoticons.

    ALSO READ: Eid Mubarak 2022: On Eid-ul-Fitr, send these wishes, images, quotes, status, whatsapp messages

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Looks like Priyanka Chopra has been missing home a lot, lately. The ‘Matrix Resurrections’ actress had recently put up another story on her Instagram handle with the video of her hoarding put up in Mumbai. The video was shared by one of Priyanka’s friends, which the actress reposted, saying how much she misses Mumbai.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was dearly missed by her fandom at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. All her fans, especially back home, wanted to see the actress making a stunning arrival on the red carpet. However, she seemed to have given the event a skip, even though it is unclear whether she was invited or not, or if the actress had some other work reservations around the same dates.

    ALSO READ: Know how much Priyanka Chopra’s Easter 2022 yellow co-ord costs?

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’. The film will also star actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Other than her work, Priyanka is presently embracing her new journey of being a mother. She had her first child with Nick Jonas in January this year the couple decided to name their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Whats cooking Billionaires Kim Kardashian Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022 drb

    What's cooking? Billionaires Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022

    Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk Maye musk snt

    Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic new look is the perfect summer vibe-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's new look is the perfect summer vibe

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth RBA

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth

    Is Kangana Ranaut an underpaid artist in Bollywood Dhakaad reveals truth drb

    Is Kangana Ranaut an underpaid artist in Bollywood? Dhakaad reveals truth

    Recent Stories

    I am not happy with the results - Ralf Rangnick on his interim managerial spell at Manchester United-ayh

    "I'm not happy with the results" - Rangnick on his interim managerial spell at Man United

    Met Gala 2022: Parents-to-be Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas give major couple goals on red carpet snt

    Met Gala 2022: Parents-to-be Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas give major couple goals on red carpet

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy' - adt

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy'

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system gcw

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system

    Whats cooking Billionaires Kim Kardashian Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022 drb

    What's cooking? Billionaires Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon