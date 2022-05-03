Eid 2022: Priyanka Chopra’s missing this on Eid-ul-Fitr

Sending warm wishes on Eid 2022 or Eid-ul-Fitr 2022, Priyanka Chopra shares two things that she is majorly missing out on.

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

As India celebrates Eid on Tuesday, May 03, Bollywood celebrities have been pouring messages to wish their friends, family and fans a very happy Eid 2022. Joining the list of actors who shared warm wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022, was our ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a story to wish everyone on the occasion of Eid. In the post, she also mentioned the two things that she is dearly missing out on, this Eid.

In the post, she wrote how much she is “majorly missing Biryani and Sevaiyan back home”. Priyanka Chopra followed this message along with heart emoticons. ALSO READ: Eid Mubarak 2022: On Eid-ul-Fitr, send these wishes, images, quotes, status, whatsapp messages

Looks like Priyanka Chopra has been missing home a lot, lately. The ‘Matrix Resurrections’ actress had recently put up another story on her Instagram handle with the video of her hoarding put up in Mumbai. The video was shared by one of Priyanka’s friends, which the actress reposted, saying how much she misses Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was dearly missed by her fandom at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. All her fans, especially back home, wanted to see the actress making a stunning arrival on the red carpet. However, she seemed to have given the event a skip, even though it is unclear whether she was invited or not, or if the actress had some other work reservations around the same dates. ALSO READ: Know how much Priyanka Chopra’s Easter 2022 yellow co-ord costs?

