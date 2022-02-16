Bappi Lahiri no more: Swanand Kirkire to Yuvraj Singh, celebrities mourn India's disco legend's death

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Wednesday morning in Mumbai at the age of 69. His sudden passing away has sent shockwaves across the industry.

Image: Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed into the ages on Wednesday morning. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital. Bappi Known for delivering many popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like 'Chalte Chalte', 'Disco Dancer' and 'Sharaabi', Bappi's demise has sent shockwaves across the film fraternity.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions:

Ashoke Pandit, Filmmaker: "Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar Bappi Lahiri. Cannot believe my next door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts."

Hansal Mehta, Filmmaker: "Another legend gone. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for P&G and then when I worked with White Feather Films for Sanjay Gupta. Man of incredible melody and talent."

Taran Adarsh, Film Analyst: "Shocked and saddened to hear about the demise of legendary music composer - singer #BappiLahiri ji… Deepest condolences to his family… Om Shanti".

Swanand Kirkire, lyricist: "Really ? Oh no !"

Yuvraj Singh, Cricketer: Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa

Bhumi Pednekar, actor: "Complete Loss Of Words. Heartbroken by the demise of The legendary Bappi Lahiri Ji, Truly a big loss. My condolences to his family and fans. Your music will live on forever sir 🙏 #RIPBappiLahiri."

Vidya Balan, actor: "I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because thats what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you’d so endearingly call me)."

