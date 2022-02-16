  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    Bappi Lahiri passed on Wednesday morning. The iconic singer breathed his last in Mumbai hospital. 
     

    Singer composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 7:58 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away in a hospital in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, 16 February, quoting a doctor.

    Bappi Lahiri, was known as the 'Disco King', born in Calcutta in 1952 in a family with a rich tradition in classical music. Bappi da started his career as a music director at the young age of 19. 

    Bappi Lahiri's father, Aparesh Lahiri, was a famous Bangla singer. His mother, Bansari Lahiri, was a musician and a well-versed in classical music and Shyama Sangeet.

    Bappi Lahiri received his first opportunity in a Bengali film, Daadu (1972) and the first Bollywood film for which he composed music was Nanha Shikari (1973). The movie which established him in Bollywood was 1975's Tahir Husain film, Zakhmee, for which he composed music and doubled as a playback singer. 

    Bappi won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at 63rd Filmfare Awards.

    (This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 8:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I am a big fan of India, says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland RCB

    "I'm a big fan of India," says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin to weave 3:16 magic again?-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin to weave 3:16 magic again?

    Thalapathy Vijay Pooja Hegde Beast song Arabic Kuthu now released watch drb

    Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast song 'Arabic Kuthu', now released; watch

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi RCB

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Hollywood Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware drb

    Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware

    Recent Stories

    Here are 5 yoga poses to boost fertility in women RCB

    Here are 5 easy yoga poses to boost fertility in women

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: Men in Blue eye winning start, Windies aim for payback

    Flashback time for Pakistan on hijab? This Jinnah photo with Muslim girls says so-dnm

    'Flashback' time for Pakistan on hijab? This Jinnah photo with Muslim girls says so

    Who is Deep Sidhu? Punjabi actor who hit headlines during farmers protest-dnm

    Who is Deep Sidhu? Punjabi actor who hit headlines during farmers’ protest

    Actor turned farmer activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident-dnm

    Actor turned farmer activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

    Recent Videos

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB: Very important that Kerala Blasters achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon