Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away in a hospital in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, 16 February, quoting a doctor.

Bappi Lahiri, was known as the 'Disco King', born in Calcutta in 1952 in a family with a rich tradition in classical music. Bappi da started his career as a music director at the young age of 19.

Bappi Lahiri's father, Aparesh Lahiri, was a famous Bangla singer. His mother, Bansari Lahiri, was a musician and a well-versed in classical music and Shyama Sangeet.

Bappi Lahiri received his first opportunity in a Bengali film, Daadu (1972) and the first Bollywood film for which he composed music was Nanha Shikari (1973). The movie which established him in Bollywood was 1975's Tahir Husain film, Zakhmee, for which he composed music and doubled as a playback singer.

Bappi won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at 63rd Filmfare Awards.

