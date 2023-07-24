Here are 5 things to know about Ron Sexton who passes away at 52

The wonderful comic Ron Sexton, best known for his enduring role as Donnie Baker on The Bob & Tom Show, passed away, and the comedy community is in deep sorrow. Ron Sexton, who was born in Indianapolis, was well-known in the entertainment world. On his official Facebook page, his family posted the news of his death at the age of 52. Sexton's cause of death, however, was not revealed in full. Here are 5 facts about him that we bet you didn't know.

Ron Sexton was a talented comic and a lifelong baseball and comedy fan. He was born and reared in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he quickly discovered a love of comedy and entertainment. Fans and coworkers alike adored him for his comedic brilliance and warm, humorous charm. Sexton's path in the entertainment industry was one that was full with love and laughter, making a lasting impression on everyone he touched. Ron Sexton, an Indianapolis native, began his path to humorous fame by working as a baseball analyst for the school radio station during his high school years. His first journey into the entertainment industry sparked his love of making others laugh. Sexton's talent grew as he embraced the craft of comedy, making him a well-known and popular comedian.

Ron Sexton's passing shocked and saddened his coworkers and fans alike. The Bob & Tom Show's Tom Griswold shared his deep sorrow over the passing of a beloved friend and coworker. Griswold emphasised how Sexton's incredible 20-year tenure with the show brought joy and happiness to numerous lives. In honouring the comedic genius, whose wit and humour will be always remembered with love and thanks, the comedy community came together.

Although Ron Sexton's passing leaves a gap that will never be filled, his legacy will endure thanks to the gift of laughter he gave to the world. We come together to celebrate the joy this gifted comic provided to our lives as we say goodbye. While his time on this planet has come to an end, those he touched will never forget his contagious humour and endearing nature, leaving a timeless legacy of laughter in their wake.

