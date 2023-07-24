Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 5 things to know about Ron Sexton who passes away at 52

    Ron Sexton, the well-known comic who created Donnie Baker, has passed away. Continue reading to learn more about his diverse talent and his legacy of humour.

    Here are 5 things to know about Ron Sexton who passes away at 52 ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 9:07 PM IST

    The wonderful comic Ron Sexton, best known for his enduring role as Donnie Baker on The Bob & Tom Show, passed away, and the comedy community is in deep sorrow. Ron Sexton, who was born in Indianapolis, was well-known in the entertainment world. On his official Facebook page, his family posted the news of his death at the age of 52. Sexton's cause of death, however, was not revealed in full. Here are 5 facts about him that we bet you didn't know.

    ALSO READ: 5 alternatives to Pakoras which are Healthier for Monsoons

    Ron Sexton was a talented comic and a lifelong baseball and comedy fan. He was born and reared in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he quickly discovered a love of comedy and entertainment. Fans and coworkers alike adored him for his comedic brilliance and warm, humorous charm. Sexton's path in the entertainment industry was one that was full with love and laughter, making a lasting impression on everyone he touched. Ron Sexton, an Indianapolis native, began his path to humorous fame by working as a baseball analyst for the school radio station during his high school years. His first journey into the entertainment industry sparked his love of making others laugh. Sexton's talent grew as he embraced the craft of comedy, making him a well-known and popular comedian.

    Ron Sexton's passing shocked and saddened his coworkers and fans alike. The Bob & Tom Show's Tom Griswold shared his deep sorrow over the passing of a beloved friend and coworker. Griswold emphasised how Sexton's incredible 20-year tenure with the show brought joy and happiness to numerous lives. In honouring the comedic genius, whose wit and humour will be always remembered with love and thanks, the comedy community came together.

    Although Ron Sexton's passing leaves a gap that will never be filled, his legacy will endure thanks to the gift of laughter he gave to the world. We come together to celebrate the joy this gifted comic provided to our lives as we say goodbye. While his time on this planet has come to an end, those he touched will never forget his contagious humour and endearing nature, leaving a timeless legacy of laughter in their wake.

    ALSO READ: Bruising to Swelling: 5 painful side effects of Under eye fillers on your Face

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 9:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Barbie Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video ATG

    Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

    Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru MSW

    Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru

    Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH vma

    Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH

    Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help ADC

    Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon