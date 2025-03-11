Wheesung death cause revealed: From Moonbin to Kim Sae Ron Never ending deaths of South Korean stars

Read Full Article

The South Korean entertainment industry is mourning the loss of a well-known star, Wheesung, 43 years old. The beloved singer known for his soulful voice was found dead at his residence in Seoul on March 10th, 2025. Let's know more about this Korean star and the cause of his death.

Wheesung death cause revealed:

Wheesung, also called Choi Whee-sung, is said to have had a cardiac arrest at his residence in Gwangjin, Seoul. Authorities arrived with medical help at his residence as soon as his family reported the issue. Despite the immediate medical help, he was declared to be dead at the scene.

The death investigation is going on, and the possible speculations include suicide or drug overdose. This conclusion was made after considering the state of his residence, as there are no forced entry signs at the scene. Though the authorities did not find any suicide note or will, the exact cause of death is still not revealed. Considering the history of this Korean star with the drugs, this case is expected to be settled as suicide.

Wheesung made his debut in 2002 with the album "Like a Movie" and quickly rose to fame in the South Korean music industry. His most loved works, including "Can't We," "With Me," "Insomnia," and "A Year Gone By," got him immense love and fame as a leading figure in R&B and ballad music.

For the past few years, he had to face a lot of personal and legal struggles. In 2021, he was sentenced to one year in prison with two years of probation for the illegal use of propofol, a powerful anesthetic and drug overdose. In addition to that, in 2020, he was found unconscious on multiple occasions after using etomidate, a drug with similar effects to propofol and drug overdose.

Notable Cases of South Korean Stars:

Wheesung's death is the latest in a series of tragic losses in the South Korean entertainment industry after many other young celebrities took the same step due to various reasons. Over the years, several talented stars have passed away under similar circumstances, highlighting the immense pressure and challenges faced by celebrities in the industry due to media and public scrutiny and the work pressure from their respective agencies to make numbers at the collections.

Jonghyun: The SHINee member was found dead, and it was declared as suicide in 2017 at the age of 27, leaving a suicide note that revealed his struggles with depression and immense pressure as a celebrity.

Sulli: The former f(x) member took her own life in 2019 at the age of 25. The reason was said to be due to facing relentless cyberbullying and mental health issues.

Goo Hara: The KARA member was found dead in her home in 2019, also a victim of suicide due to immense pressure and depression.

Moonbin: The ASTRO member passed away in 2023 at the age of 25, with his death being ruled a suspected suicide, but the family declared it to be a health issue.

Kim Sae Ron: This South Korean actress was found dead at her residence, and the cause of death was declared as suicide, but there is no note found. Since her family denied going for an autopsy, the authorities ruled it out with 'suicide.'.

The untimely deaths of South Korean stars like Wheesung, Jonghyun, Sulli, Goo Hara, and Moonbin serve as a stark reminder of the pressures and challenges faced by celebrities in the entertainment industry. Let's look into this topic, analyzing various factors.

