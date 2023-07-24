5 alternatives to Pakoras which are Healthier for Monsoons

During the monsoon season, indulging in delicious snacks is a must, but it's also essential to opt for healthier alternatives to traditional fried snacks like pakoras. Move on from pakoras to embrace these tasty and five healthier snacks this monsoon season.

Embrace Healthier Delights: 5 Monsoon Alternatives to Pakoras for Guilt-Free Indulgence.

These delectable alternatives offer a burst of flavours and nutrients while keeping your monsoon snacking on the lighter side. Embrace these healthier choices and relish the monsoons without compromising on taste or health. Make the most of the monsoon with these healthier delights, allowing you to savour the goodness while keeping your well-being intact. These delectable and yummy alternatives can surely bring joy and nourishment to your monsoon-snacking experience.

Here are five healthier alternatives to pakoras for monsoons:

1. Baked Vegetable Fritters:

Replace deep-fried pakoras with baked versions. Coat mixed vegetables in a light batter and bake until crispy for a guilt-free treat.

2. Steamed Dumplings:

Enjoy steamed momos or dumplings filled with nutritious vegetables or lean protein. These are lighter and packed with flavour.

3. Grilled Corn on the Cob:

Roast corn on the cob on a grill with a dash of lemon and spices for a flavorful, nutritious snack.

4. Vegetable Skewers:

Thread colourful veggies onto skewers and grill or bake them for a tasty and nutritious option.

5. Spinach and Paneer Rolls:

Roll sautéed spinach and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in whole wheat wraps for a delicious and healthier alternative.

