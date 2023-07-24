Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 alternatives to Pakoras which are Healthier for Monsoons

    During the monsoon season, indulging in delicious snacks is a must, but it's also essential to opt for healthier alternatives to traditional fried snacks like pakoras. Move on from pakoras to embrace these tasty and five healthier snacks this monsoon season.

    5 alternatives to Pakoras which are Healthier for Monsoons vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 8:17 PM IST

    During the monsoon season, indulging in delicious snacks is a must, but it's also essential to opt for healthier alternatives to traditional fried snacks like pakoras. Luckily, there are plenty of tasty options that won't compromise your health. Embrace Healthier Delights: 5 Monsoon Alternatives to Pakoras for Guilt-Free Indulgence. Monsoon season calls for delightful snacking, but it's essential to make mindful choices for our well-being. Bid farewell to guilt-ridden indulgence with these five scrumptious alternatives to the beloved pakoras, offering both flavour and nutrition. Embracing these healthier options allows us to savour the season's magic without compromising our health.

    These delectable alternatives offer a burst of flavours and nutrients while keeping your monsoon snacking on the lighter side. Embrace these healthier choices and relish the monsoons without compromising on taste or health. Make the most of the monsoon with these healthier delights, allowing you to savour the goodness while keeping your well-being intact. These delectable and yummy alternatives can surely bring joy and nourishment to your monsoon-snacking experience.

    ALSO READ: DIY self care: Here's how you can create your spa day at home

    Here are five healthier alternatives to pakoras for monsoons:

    1. Baked Vegetable Fritters:

    Replace deep-fried pakoras with baked versions. Coat mixed vegetables in a light batter and bake until crispy for a guilt-free treat.

    2. Steamed Dumplings:

    Enjoy steamed momos or dumplings filled with nutritious vegetables or lean protein. These are lighter and packed with flavour.

    3. Grilled Corn on the Cob:

    Roast corn on the cob on a grill with a dash of lemon and spices for a flavorful, nutritious snack.

    4. Vegetable Skewers:

    Thread colourful veggies onto skewers and grill or bake them for a tasty and nutritious option.

    5. Spinach and Paneer Rolls:

    Roll sautéed spinach and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in whole wheat wraps for a delicious and healthier alternative.

    ALSO READ: Greek Yogurt to Chia Seeds: 7 delicious and nutritious Snack Ideas for successful dieting

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 8:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes MSW EAI

    From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes

    Chadar to Tso Moriri: 8 treks in Ladakh's land of highpasses ATG EAI

    Chadar to Tso Moriri: 8 treks in Ladakh's land of highpasses

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups LMA

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups

    Discover serenity: Unravel beauty of India's lakes and rivers in floating glamping pods MIS

    Discover serenity: Unravel beauty of India's lakes and rivers in floating glamping pods

    Fitness and working mothers: Here are 5 ways to care for your health LMA

    Fitness and working mothers: Here are 5 ways to care for your health

    Recent Stories

    From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes MSW EAI

    From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes

    Chadar to Tso Moriri: 8 treks in Ladakh's land of highpasses ATG EAI

    Chadar to Tso Moriri: 8 treks in Ladakh's land of highpasses

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces ATG

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH) snt

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

    7 movies honouring Kargil Vijay Diwas RBA

    7 movies honouring Kargil Vijay Diwas

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon