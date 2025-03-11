Lifestyle

All eyes on you! Wear Sana Makbul's suit to the Iftar party

Salwar Suit for Ramadan

Iftar parties are also being organized with Ramadan. If you are looking for a salwar suit, then check out the collection of Bigg Boss fame Sana Makbul. 

Satin Silk Salwar Suit

Sana Makbul chose a satin silk suit to attend the Iftar party, which has heavy work on the neckline. While the actress completed the look with a floral dupatta and long earrings.

Printed Dhoti-Kurta Set

If you are bored of heavy work suits, then choose a dhoti salwar suit while flaunting both your figure and fashion. Sana has worn Angrakha Kurti with dhoti.  

Pathani Salwar Suit

If it is a formal Iftar party, then choose a Pathani salwar suit instead of too much glitter. It will give you a bossy look. Keep makeup and jewelry very light with it.

Sharara Salwar Suit

Heavy work sharara salwar suit will be best for family's Iftar party. Here the kurti has been kept a little bold but adjust it according to the comfort.

Full Length Salwar Suit

If you want a traditional look at the Iftar party, then choose a full length suit with a cutout neck like Sana Makbul. It gives a royal look. 

