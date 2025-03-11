Lifestyle
Iftar parties are also being organized with Ramadan. If you are looking for a salwar suit, then check out the collection of Bigg Boss fame Sana Makbul.
Sana Makbul chose a satin silk suit to attend the Iftar party, which has heavy work on the neckline. While the actress completed the look with a floral dupatta and long earrings.
If you are bored of heavy work suits, then choose a dhoti salwar suit while flaunting both your figure and fashion. Sana has worn Angrakha Kurti with dhoti.
If it is a formal Iftar party, then choose a Pathani salwar suit instead of too much glitter. It will give you a bossy look. Keep makeup and jewelry very light with it.
Heavy work sharara salwar suit will be best for family's Iftar party. Here the kurti has been kept a little bold but adjust it according to the comfort.
If you want a traditional look at the Iftar party, then choose a full length suit with a cutout neck like Sana Makbul. It gives a royal look.
