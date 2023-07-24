Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bruising to Swelling: 5 painful side effects of Under eye fillers on your Face

    Under-eye fillers have gained popularity as a non-surgical solution to tackle dark circles and hollowness, restoring a youthful appearance. But if not done by consulting a good eye doctor, it can also prove to be a disaster and a bad choice that can spoil your entire face with dangerous side effects.

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    Under-eye fillers, also known as tear trough fillers, are a popular cosmetic procedure used to address dark circles and hollows under the eyes. While they can produce impressive results, it's essential to be aware of potential side effects that may occur. Under-eye fillers have gained popularity as a non-surgical solution to tackle dark circles and hollowness, restoring a youthful appearance. While many individuals achieve satisfying results, it's crucial to understand the potential side effects associated with this cosmetic procedure. As with any medical treatment, under-eye fillers may carry certain risks that cannot be ignored. 

    Consulting with a qualified and experienced medical professional is crucial to minimize the risk of complications and achieve satisfactory results. Always prioritize an informed decision and seek personalized advice before undergoing any cosmetic treatment. It's crucial to choose a qualified and experienced medical professional for the procedure to minimize the risk of complications and ensure natural-looking results. Before undergoing any cosmetic treatment, always consult with a healthcare professional to discuss potential risks and benefits specific to your situation.

    Here are five possible and painful side effects to be aware of:

    1. Bruising:

    Bruising is a common side effect, arising from the injection process, and may persist for a few days post-treatment.

    2. Swelling:

    Some individuals experience temporary swelling around the treated area, which typically subsides within a week.

    3. Redness and Sensitivity:

    Injection sites might become red and tender, but these effects are usually transient and mild.

    4. Lumps or Unevenness:

    In rare instances, fillers may lead to lumps or asymmetry in the under-eye area, necessitating corrective measures.

    5. Allergic Reactions:

    Although uncommon, allergic reactions to the filler substance may occur, prompting itching, redness, or swelling.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 7:50 PM IST
