Bruising to Swelling: 5 painful side effects of Under eye fillers on your Face

Under-eye fillers have gained popularity as a non-surgical solution to tackle dark circles and hollowness, restoring a youthful appearance. But if not done by consulting a good eye doctor, it can also prove to be a disaster and a bad choice that can spoil your entire face with dangerous side effects.

Under-eye fillers, also known as tear trough fillers, are a popular cosmetic procedure used to address dark circles and hollows under the eyes. While they can produce impressive results, it's essential to be aware of potential side effects that may occur.

Consulting with a qualified and experienced medical professional is crucial to minimize the risk of complications and achieve satisfactory results. Always prioritize an informed decision and seek personalized advice before undergoing any cosmetic treatment.

Here are five possible and painful side effects to be aware of:

1. Bruising:

Bruising is a common side effect, arising from the injection process, and may persist for a few days post-treatment.

2. Swelling:

Some individuals experience temporary swelling around the treated area, which typically subsides within a week.

3. Redness and Sensitivity:

Injection sites might become red and tender, but these effects are usually transient and mild.

4. Lumps or Unevenness:

In rare instances, fillers may lead to lumps or asymmetry in the under-eye area, necessitating corrective measures.

5. Allergic Reactions:

Although uncommon, allergic reactions to the filler substance may occur, prompting itching, redness, or swelling.

