Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family’s 'Christmas lunch-report

    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain allegedly split up. Since 2019, the pair has made news, and Tara has accompanied Aadar to various Kapoor family gatherings. However, she was missing from the Kapoor family’s famous Christmas lunch this year. 

    Has Tara Sutaria Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family Christmas lunch
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 7:38 AM IST

    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's dedication to one other has drawn attention. The two had been dating for some years, and the Heropanti 2 actress was frequently spotted with Aadar at Kapoor family events. However, the two are now 'just friends' in real life. Tara and Aadar are no longer together, according to reports.

    The actress has been dating Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar and there were also rumours of a wedding in the making.

    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are said to have split up and are now single! They have, however, reached an amicable agreement and are on excellent terms. They still have a strong relationship and remain friends. " “Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They’re both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly."

    Also Read: Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7

    While they have stated that they have split up, the cause for their split is unknown. Tara was missing from the Kapoor family's famed Christmas supper when the news of their breakup broke.

    She was spotted at Kapoor's lunch party in 2021 and 2020. In 2020, the actress made her relationship with Aadar official. She captioned a photo from a Diwali celebration, "Ever thine, eternally mine, ever ours!" Happy Birthday to my fave person".

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

    Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria just completed the filming of 'Apurva'. The film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, and Dhairya Karwah in major parts. She was most recently seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, in which she co-starred alongside Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham.

    Also Read: 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is out; social media users say 'Isse kehte hai film'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

    Tara made her big screen debut alongside Ananya Panday in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2'. Tiger Shroff also played the major part in the film. She went on to appear in films such as Marjaavaan and Tadap.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 7:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Would be a great way of handshake...' Fawad Khan on The Legend Of Maula Jatt's India release vma

    'Would be a great way of handshake...' Fawad Khan on The Legend Of Maula Jatt's India release

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7 AJR

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7

    'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is out; social media users say 'Isse kehte hai film' vma

    'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is out; social media users say 'Isse kehte hai film'

    Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Vaccine War' in Lucknow vma

    Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Vaccine War' in Lucknow

    Honey Singh's GF Tina Thadani kissing the rapper's cheek as he sings Meri Jaan is unmissable vma

    Honey Singh's GF Tina Thadani kissing the rapper's cheek as he sings Meri Jaan is unmissable

    Recent Stories

    New Year 2023: Three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet vma

    New Year 2023: Three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet

    New Year 2023: Scenic destinations which should be included in your travel bucket list this year vma

    New Year 2023: Scenic destinations which should be included in your travel bucket list this year

    Daily Horoscope for January 3 2023 Sagittarius Libra Leo Virgo Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 2, 2023: Be careful Libra, Sagittarius; good day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for January 3 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    4 US-supplied HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian kill 63 Russian soldiers in Donetsk

    4 US-supplied HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian forces kill 63 Russian soldiers in Donetsk

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon