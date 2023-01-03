Has Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family’s 'Christmas lunch-report

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain allegedly split up. Since 2019, the pair has made news, and Tara has accompanied Aadar to various Kapoor family gatherings. However, she was missing from the Kapoor family’s famous Christmas lunch this year.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's dedication to one other has drawn attention. The two had been dating for some years, and the Heropanti 2 actress was frequently spotted with Aadar at Kapoor family events. However, the two are now 'just friends' in real life. Tara and Aadar are no longer together, according to reports.

The actress has been dating Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar and there were also rumours of a wedding in the making.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are said to have split up and are now single! They have, however, reached an amicable agreement and are on excellent terms. They still have a strong relationship and remain friends. " “Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They’re both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly."

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7

While they have stated that they have split up, the cause for their split is unknown. Tara was missing from the Kapoor family's famed Christmas supper when the news of their breakup broke.

She was spotted at Kapoor's lunch party in 2021 and 2020. In 2020, the actress made her relationship with Aadar official. She captioned a photo from a Diwali celebration, "Ever thine, eternally mine, ever ours!" Happy Birthday to my fave person".

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria just completed the filming of 'Apurva'. The film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, and Dhairya Karwah in major parts. She was most recently seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, in which she co-starred alongside Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham.

Also Read: 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is out; social media users say 'Isse kehte hai film'

Tara made her big screen debut alongside Ananya Panday in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2'. Tiger Shroff also played the major part in the film. She went on to appear in films such as Marjaavaan and Tadap.