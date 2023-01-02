Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7

    On December 24, Tunisha Sharma (21), who acted in the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai.

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    Television actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, on Monday (January 2) moved a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district for bail, his lawyer said.

    The hearing on the actor's bail plea filed in the sessions court in Vasai town will take place on January 7, Khan's lawyer Sharad Rai said.

    In his plea, Khan has prayed to the court that he be granted bail as he was innocent and had been arrested in the case just on the basis of suspicion.

    On December 24, Tunisha Sharma (21), who acted in the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai. The late actor was in a relationship with Khan, but broke up recently.

    Sheezan Khan was arrested the next day on the charge of abetting her suicide and is currently lodged in Thane Central Jail under judicial custody.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 7:10 PM IST
