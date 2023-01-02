'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is out; social media users say 'Isse kehte hai film'

The noted filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi whose known for giving Indian cinema iconic films like Ghaayal, Andaaz Apna Apna, Barsaat, and so on, his next awaited directorial, 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is finally out now. After watching the teaser fans have become more excited and pumped up.

Rajkumar Santoshi is one of the most prominent and iconic filmmakers in the Bollywood film industry today. He is a big name that needs no further introduction. Some of the hit films written by him include Ghaayal, Barsaat, Andaaz Apna Apna, Jaanam Samjha Karo, Pukar, Lajja, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Khakee, Halla Bol, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, and so on.

From the time, the awaited biographical feature film, 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' got announced, ardent cinema lovers and film connoisseurs became excited. Now the makers have ended fans' anticipation level as the much-awaited film's first official teaser is out now. The teaser is compelling and gritty, which gives only glimpses of the real story. It still has successfully managed to pique the curiosity of audiences.

The teaser starts with a narrator's voiceover. The narrator mentions how many allegations are put by people on both Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. The voice-over explains how Gandhi got murdered brutally. Whereas the social activist Nathuram Godse's voice was suppressed severely by the government at that time, as they put him inside the jail for attempting to find out the truth. The time back then did not allow them to tell their side of the story. It is a war of ideologies as both Gandhi and Godse are against each other.

We see how Mahatma Gandhi (Deepak Antani) and Nathuram Godse (Chinmay Mandlekar) pitted against each other in this brutal war of opinions and words. Mahatma Gandhi utters a dialogue, "Agar iss sansaar ko bachana hai. Maanavta ko bachana hai. Toh hinsa ko, har tarah ki hinsa ko chodna hoga." Then Nathuram Godse says, "Aapke paas ek bahut khatarnak hathiyaar hai. Amaran anshan. Jiska baar baar istemal karke aap logo se baar baar apni baat manvaate hai. Ye bhi ek tarah ki hinsa hai. Maansik hinsa."

As soon as the teaser got dropped on Twitter by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, fans took to Twitter and turned it into a tweet fest. Many claimed that this film will work at the box office and defeat Pathaan.

"I have the same kind of hope from this as I had for Accidental PM. I was excited and wanted it to surprise us but it failed. So now I'm cautiously optimistic about this film. Even though it's from one of my favourite directors in the Hindi industry," said a fan. "Duaa Karna Chalu Kar Lo Ab #pathaanmovie Kai Liyai These Film Will Do Solid Business Bcoz Quality Director Rajkumar Santoshi Film," said another fan. "Ise kehte hai Film," a fan added. "Pathan ko pelne ke liye ye film Sahi hai. Ab Pathan flop hone ke Baad srk retirement Lele," a fan ranted. 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' releases on January 26, 2023, in theatres.

