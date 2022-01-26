Happy Republic Day: Here are 5 Bollywood movies to watch with family today

To celebrate the day watch these Bollywood films that mimic this emotion. Films like Shershaah, 83, Raazi, Airlift have portrayed citizens' love towards our nation and how they can do anything and everything for it.

The governing document of India is also a celebration of the ideals of democracy, equity, social justice, and India's idea that our freedom fighters and nation builders dreamt about. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has altered the celebrations, but nothing can diminish the flame of patriotism within us Indians. To celebrate the day, watch these Bollywood films that mimic this emotion.

83: The film is about when the Indian cricket team led by skipper Kapil Dev won the World Cup for the first time in 1983. Director by Kabir Khan reminds us that we can succeed only when we play and dream together as one team and one nation. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, a fantastic ensemble cast and is fated to go down in history as a film that is more than just about cricket.

Shershaah: Director by Vishnuvardhan, the film features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The biographical drama narrates the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra, from his first posting in the army to his death in the Kargil War.

Uri: The Surgical Strike: The film features Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam. The movie is undoubtedly one of the best films one can watch on Republic Day. It's based on actual events and revolves around the surgical strike conducted by India on terrorists after the Pulwama attack.

Raazi: The movie features Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel 'Calling Sehmat', Raazi. The movie is reportedly on a real story of a young Muslim girl who becomes a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent at the behest of her father and marries a high-profile Pakistani family of military officials. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the unbelievable story of heartbreak and sacrifice resulted in Sehmat (Alia's character) saving her country from a significant threat during the Indo- Pak War of 1971.

Airlift: Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur's film showed the tale of a successful businessman stranded in Kuwait set when Iraq invaded and resulted in thousands of Indians getting stuck in the warzone. True events inspired the storyline of Airlift.

Rang De Basanti: The film features Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kapoor. The movie shows the story of the young freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and Chandrashekhar Azad. Rang De Basanti made considerable waves in 2006 was produced and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.