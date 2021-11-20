Happy birthday Tusshar Kapoor: Here's what the actor had said once about his marriage plans

Tusshar Kapoor turns a year older today. The actor who is the brother of TV's soap opera queen Ekta Kapoor is a single parent. Once during an interview with Times Of India, he spoke about his plans of getting married. Tusshar's son was born via surrogacy on June 1 in 2016. When the actor was asked if he needed to have a partner to get married, he said that he had decided to become a single parent as he was ready and he wouldn't share his kid with anybody in the world or in the future.

When asked about his marriage plans, he said that he would never marry as he wouldn't have gone through the process of becoming a single parent if he had any doubts related to the same. He got married at a time when he was ready for the same and was willing to take on the additional responsibility. He also said that he feels like he has taken the right step, and as of today, he feels like he has fulfilled his duty as he has to do a lot of things with his kid.

"There's no other option I could have opted for, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. I will not share my son with anybody in the world right now or in the future. So, all's well that ends well", he further said.

The actor never misses a chance to celebrate all the milestones of his little son Laksshya. His parents are actors Jitendra and Shobha, and he has a charming and doting sister. Even Ekta is a single parent. On the work front, the actor is best known for doing comedy films. Apart from being an actor, he is also a producer. The last film produced by him was Laxmii. He had started his career with Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.