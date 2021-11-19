  • Facebook
    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    First Published Nov 19, 2021, 11:59 PM IST
    Bringing you your daily dose of celebrity spotting, have a look at what Asha Bhosle, Sachin Tendulkar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divya Khosla, and others were busy doing on Friday, November 19.

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    Bollywood’s one of the highly respected and loved playback singers, Asha Bhosle, was seen in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The melodious singer held the hand of her granddaughter and looked adorable, as the two walked together.

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan were spotted at the Airport on Friday along with their two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. While Kareen wore orange coloured track pants and a sweatshirt, Saif kept it casual with a light blue shirt and white pants.

    ALSO READ: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Review: Watch the film with a pill, if you must!

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also spotted in Bandra on Friday. The former Indian captain wore a shiny silver shirt was his evening outing with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar.

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    Anjali Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar were coming out of a restaurant when they were papped. Anjali was seen in a printed shirt paired with classic black pants.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif finally ANNOUNCING their wedding? Read details to know more

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    Another celebrity seen at the airport was actor Shraddha Kapoor. In flamingo printed lowers, a white t-shirt tucked in, and a blue denim jacket, the ‘Ek Villain’ actress looked very cute in her airport look. What added more funk to her look was the pair of green sunglasses.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt sizzles in orange at BFF Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal's Sangeet Ceremony, see

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    Busy with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, Divya Khola was seen at a promotion event on Friday. Divya looked sizzling hot in a beige sequence saree. Her look is our most favourite look of the day.

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    Actor Aayush Sharma is running on a tight schedule these days. Ahead of the release of ‘Antim - The Final Truth’, Aayush is shuffling between one promotional event to another. On Friday too, he was snapped by the photographers at one such event where he appeared in a black and brown checkered suit.

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    Mahima Makwana’s blue lehenga is a complete stealer. The actress was accompanying Aayush Sharma for the promotional event. The two actors were joined by the film’s director, Mahesh Manjrekar.

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    Comedian Bharti Singh along with her husband Harsh was clicked outside a studio in Mumbai. As usual, the couple obliged the photographers by posing for them.

