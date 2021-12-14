  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Sameera Reddy: Adorable photos of actress with her family

    De Dana Dan actress Sameera Reddy has turned 43 today. Take a look at her priceless family photos, which will surely make you realise the meaning of a happy and adorable family. Check out all the clips right here.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
    De Dana Dan actress Sameera Reddy has been away from the big screen. The actress who has turned 43 often shares inspiring motherhood moments on her social media feed. To talk about the actress, she is well known for creating a mark in the Tamil industry. She is best known for her performance in the 2018 Tamil movie Vaaranam Aayiram. She also gave birth to a baby girl this year, and her photos with her family often create headlines. Check out the photos and videos right here:

    She had once spoken about how tough it was to climb up the peak of a mountain. She had said that there were 500 steps to reach the peak of Mullayanagiri mountain. But sadly, as she was with her baby girl, she could not take the climb, but she feels grateful that she could take the climb with her daughter. 

    The actress is married to Akshai Varde. Once they had spent their weekend in Goa and had removed '2 seconds' from their busy lives. She had posted an adorable snap with Akshai and had written a funny caption that read, "Weekend Us time for all of 2 secs (laughing emoji) and then back to our 2 monkeys. #parents #life #husbandandwife #weekendvibes #goa."

    When her daughter Nyra's birthday was there she had written a loved up post where she wished her naughty daughter happy 2nd birthday. She also said that her child kept filling her life with giggles and positivity every day and that she loves her baby girl. 

    Sameera Reddy, her hubby, Akshai Varde and their elder son Hans Varde's life had changed after Nyra arrived on July 12, 2019. The family of four never misses a moment to show their love on one another. Also read: Rana Daggubati love life decoded: Sameera Reddy to Bipasha Basu, actresses he was linked with

    Sameera Reddy, her husband, Akshai Varde and their son, Hans Varde's lives had changed after the birth of their baby girl on July 12, 2019. Since then, the family of four never misses a chance to shower their love on each other. After the arrival of Nyra, Sameera openly talked about creating a better world for her daughter.


     

