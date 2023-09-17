Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao pen heartfelt wishes

    Celebrities from Bollywood like Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao send birthday greetings to Narendra Modi.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Actress Kangana Ranaut posted an emotional birthday message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her social media accounts on his 73rd birthday, congratulating him and referring to him as the "most loved leader in the world."  “Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir." her note read.

    “Happy birthday to you dear @narendramodi Many congratulations on the immense success of G20. May God grant you a long life and all happiness. May you continue to inspire us all. Hail India."Rajkummar Rao shared, attaching a photo. Presently serving as India's 15th Prime Minister is Narendra  Damodardas Modi. He serves as Varanasi's representative in parliament. He served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. The first prime minister elected outside of the Indian National Congress to win two consecutive terms with a majority, Modi is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
