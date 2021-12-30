Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung aka V: Burj Khalifa lights up on BTS star's 26th birthday

On V's birthday, the world's tallest structure Burj Khalifa was covered with photos, videos and wishes for the singer in videos

Kim Taehyung aka V is ringing in his 26th birthday today, December 30. According to the Korean age, he is 27 today. The South Korean singer-songwriter is a vocalist from the iconic K-pop group BTS. For the second year, BTS singer V's fan club CHINA Baidu Vbar set for the Burj Khalifa to be lit up to celebrate his birthday.

Kim Taehyung has one of the most charismatic voices in K-pop. He has written some of the most beautiful songs like Winter Bear and Blue and Grey. In addition to the Grammy-nominated septet, Kim Taehyung aka V’s popularity, can also be credited to the solo tracks.

Also Read: Round-up 2021: BTS members to Angelina Jolie; International celebs who entered social media this year

Last night, Burj Khalifa was covered with photos, videos and wishes for the singer posted by admirers in Dubai. The song Inner Child, sung by V was played in the backdrop of the three-minute video clip. Fans present near Burj Khalifa were heard singing along the video.

A similar event was held last year on his birthday. According to reports, BTS fans worldwide have organised special birthday projects in honour of his birthday. A few projects, including fundraisers and promotions, have been planned in India.

Indian BTS fan organisation and Bangtan India held a fundraiser in honour of Jin and V's birthdays, around Rs 75 lakhs to be donated to an NGO that empowers women by promoting discussion of taboo topics like menstruation.

Also Read: After BTS’ Suga, RM and Jin have also tested positive for Covid-19

Talking about the V, he is also one of the most handsome music artists and his fans love his voice during his live performances. His Instagram hit 1 million followers in just 43 minutes of being created. Now, he has the biggest following on Instagram, nearly 29 million.