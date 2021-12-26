After BTS’ Suga, RM and Jin have also tested positive for Covid-19

Days after the reports of BTS’ member Suga testing positive for Covid-19, two more members from the all-boy band have also contracted the virus.

RM and Jin of popular K-pop band, BTS, have become Covid-19. The news of their Covid-19 report was confirmed by Big Hit Music. Their positive reports came in days after BTS’ member, Suga, had contracted the virus.

The Big Hits Music, issued a statement, confirming the news of two more BTS members contracting the virus. In its statement, BTS’ agency said that while RM did not show any symptoms, Jim had shown mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The agency also informed that ever since the band members have returned from the United States of America, the members of the all-boy band have not come in touch with each other.

ALSO READ: Christmas 2021: BTS releases Butter Holiday remix dance practice video, check out

Big Hit Music said that following the protocol of quarantining, RM had isolated himself underwent a Covid-19 test and tested negative. He then isolated himself. However, as his isolation was ending, R underwent another Covid-19 test, but this time, he was tested positive. He, however, has not shown any symptoms as of now.

The other member, Jin, also tested negative twice of Covid-19 upon his return from the US. But, after having flu-like symptoms, he took another test on Saturday in which he was found to be Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms, including fever. Currently, Jin has isolated himself at his residence in Korea and is undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ: K-pop band BTS goes on a break, announces its event management company; here is why

Both, Jin and RM, had completed their double shots of Covid-19 vaccination in August. The two members have isolated themselves at their respective homes, and are undergoing treatment. The Big Hit Music further informed in its statement that none of the band members came in touch with each other after the band returned from the US, post their live concerts and vacation there. The two are following all the protocols while undergoing treatment for the virus, in Korea.

BTS had performed at the American Music Awards, where the band had bagged several awards for its songs. They also appeared at the ‘Late Night Show with James Corden’.