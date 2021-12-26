  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After BTS’ Suga, RM and Jin have also tested positive for Covid-19

    Days after the reports of BTS’ member Suga testing positive for Covid-19, two more members from the all-boy band have also contracted the virus.

    After BTS Suga RM and Jin have also tested positive for Covid 19 drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 26, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    RM and Jin of popular K-pop band, BTS, have become Covid-19. The news of their Covid-19 report was confirmed by Big Hit Music. Their positive reports came in days after BTS’ member, Suga, had contracted the virus.

    The Big Hits Music, issued a statement, confirming the news of two more BTS members contracting the virus. In its statement, BTS’ agency said that while RM did not show any symptoms, Jim had shown mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The agency also informed that ever since the band members have returned from the United States of America, the members of the all-boy band have not come in touch with each other.

    ALSO READ: Christmas 2021: BTS releases Butter Holiday remix dance practice video, check out

    Big Hit Music said that following the protocol of quarantining, RM had isolated himself underwent a Covid-19 test and tested negative. He then isolated himself. However, as his isolation was ending, R underwent another Covid-19 test, but this time, he was tested positive. He, however, has not shown any symptoms as of now.

    The other member, Jin, also tested negative twice of Covid-19 upon his return from the US. But, after having flu-like symptoms, he took another test on Saturday in which he was found to be Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms, including fever. Currently, Jin has isolated himself at his residence in Korea and is undergoing treatment.

    ALSO READ: K-pop band BTS goes on a break, announces its event management company; here is why

    Both, Jin and RM, had completed their double shots of Covid-19 vaccination in August. The two members have isolated themselves at their respective homes, and are undergoing treatment. The Big Hit Music further informed in its statement that none of the band members came in touch with each other after the band returned from the US, post their live concerts and vacation there. The two are following all the protocols while undergoing treatment for the virus, in Korea.

    BTS had performed at the American Music Awards, where the band had bagged several awards for its songs. They also appeared at the ‘Late Night Show with James Corden’.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out drb

    Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate drb

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    Marvel Studios Kevin Feige talks about India here is what he said drb

    Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige talks about India; here is what he said

    MP Private school asks Saif Ali Khan Kareen Kapoor son name in exam drb

    MP: Private school asks Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor’s son’s name in exam

    Uttaran actress Sreejita De gets engaged, check mushy photos SCJ

    Uttaran actress Sreejita De gets engaged, check mushy photos

    Recent Stories

    Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out drb

    Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out

    Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor Christmas celebrations drb

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor’s Christmas celebrations

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Christmas together wrapped in each others arms see pics drb

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Christmas together, wrapped in each other’s arms; see pics

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate drb

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    Politics over PM Modi's vaccination decisions; Congress claims ownership, says PM met party's demand

    Politics over PM Modi's vaccination decisions; Congress claims ownership, says PM met party's demand

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon