    Round-up 2021: BTS members to Angelina Jolie; International celebs who entered social media this year

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 8:39 AM IST
    From Hollywood star Angelina Jolie to Korean celebs, BTS members and more joined social media in 2021
     

    Yes, we love social media, as most of our information and entertainment comes from there. The whole world has a social platform to interact, whether it is Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter, etc. Many of the social media sites started in the mid-2000s, where you will find all of your favourite stars sharing their personal and professional life on daily basics. You will be shocked to know that many celebrities have just started their social media journey, so let us look at a few stars who took their time getting on SM. 
     

    Angelina Jolie: Hollywood's biggest star joined Instagram this year. She has written 'mum and filmmaker' in her bio and joined the platform with an urgent message on behalf of Afghan women afraid of the Taliban's recent seizure of the country. Her social media post featured a letter where the actress talked about a teenage girl from Afghanistan terrified of losing her rights to school, work, and independence. Now, Angelina Jolie's mostly post are for social causes.
     

    BTS Members: A few weeks ago, on December 6, each of the seven members of BTS (Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, and Suga) joined the social networking platform Instagram individually. Earlier, the BTS boys did not have an Instagram account. And within hours, each and every BTS members' page surpassed the eight million followers. They previously engaged with their fans and supporters through Twitter.
     

    Jon Stewart:  American comedian joined Twitter in January 2021. Stewart remarked in his third tweet, "So...if I do very well on here, I get to be President, yes?" it was a dig at Donald Trump's practices on the site.
     

    Lee Jung-jae: The Squid Game star joined social media after the massive success of the Netflix show. The South Korean actor, who had previously avoided the social media platform, shared a selfie with a caption. "Is this…how it’s done…? #Lee Jung Jae #Squid Game," he wrote at the time. The celebrity currently has 5.3 million followers on Instagram.
     

    Park Hae-soo: The 39-year-old South Korea's most famous star joined Instagram on October 2. The Squid Game star first post was a selfie in which he captioned, "I also participated, this is Park Hae Soo." Later, Park Hae-soo posted many -more photos from his show, Squid Game. He presently has 2.8 million Instagram followers.
     

    Gong Yoo: The South Korean star Gong Yoo's first post referred to the popular Netflix show Squid Game, in which he appeared as a cameo. His fans celebrated when the actor officially joined Instagram in December. Also read: Google Year in Search 2021: Jai Bhim, Shershaah most searched movies

