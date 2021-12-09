Happy birthday Dia Mirza: Few unknown facts of the actress

Dia Mirza is known for her hit Bollywood movies like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), Parineeta (2005), and Thappad (2020). Today on her birthday check out a few unknown facts of the actress.

Dia Mirza is known for her movies like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), Parineeta (2005), and Thappad (2020). The actress is known for speaking about varied causes close to her soul. Here are some other less known facts about the actress.

Dia is known to enter the world of pageantry to win the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein the next year. She was working as a marketing professional before switching to modelling and acting.

The actress has a lot of interests apart from acting. She said that she likes to eat and love to feed. She finds cooking very therapeutic. Hyderabadi cuisine is her go-to when it comes to playing chef, which is fitting as that's the city the star grew up in.

The actress at this year's Vogue Beauty Festival had said that she spends at least ten minutes walking barefoot on soil and grass, in order to ground oneself, connect with nature, and feel centred. The actress had once also said her weirdest habit was washing her feet before ending the day. She washes her feet before she sleeps.

When asked about picking a superpower, the actress had said that she wanted to have the ability to get rid of all the plastic harming nature. If she could change one habit it would be she would want people to stop using single-use plastics. Plastic straws, plastic bags, plastic cutlery, styrofoam plates, cups, and mugs.

The actress also believes in beginning her day with meditation. She also said that it was a superpower she had discovered. In 2016, the actress had revealed that she likes all things sweet. She likes everything from chocolates of all kinds to panna cotta to Khubhani ka Meetha and Double ka Meetha.



The diva also loves to feed and to cook. She finds it very therapeutic. She likes Hyderabadi cuisine as that is the city she had grown up in. Dia had also revealed that she likes to watch movies like Before Sunrise (1995), Legend Of The Fall (1994). Dia has made several Bollywood films like Love Breakups Zindagi (2011), Bobby Jasoos (2014) and a show named Mind the Malhotras (2019).