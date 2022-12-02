Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3': Fans feel nostalgic after watching Marvel film's trailer

    'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3', directed by James Gunn, is one of the first Marvel films to kick start the MCU Phase 5 in 2023. It has been generating buzz right from the time of the trailer reveal 

    Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: Fans feel nostalgic after watching Marvel film's trailer VMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    We all have grown up watching fantasy genre Marvel films. Our lives are incomplete without them. Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for giving us superheroes like Thor, Ms Marvel, Captain America, Wandavision, and so on. After a long wait of six years, the makers have finally dropped the highly anticipated trailer of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3'. The trailer debuted at the Brazil Comic Con 2022.

    Also Read: Who is Freddy? Kartik Aaryan's latest film character, the most eligible bachelor in town

    The trailer starts with a character saying, ' We were gone for quite a while. But no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its guardians.' Next, we see Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) coming with his army of guardians and saying, 'Hello. We come in peace.' We see Drax (Dave Bautista) throwing a ball at a character in their dystopian realm. This ultimately triggers a war between the Guardians and the other world characters. We also see Star-Lord saying, 'Come on, Drax. Seriously Dude'. 

    Throughout the trailer, we see glimpses of the characters like Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and several others who are preparing themselves to fight and protect their galaxy from the other villains. Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) adds, 'I'm done running. We'll all fly away together. One last time, into the forever and the beautiful sky.' In the background of the trailer, a song is heard playing. 

    Directed by James Gunn, this movie will be one of the first films in the MCU Phase 5. The film would release across the globe in theatres on May 5, 2023. Ever since the trailer got unveiled, ardent MCU fans have gone into overdrive. They instantly turned Twitter into a tweets fest. It has become one of the highly discussed films of 2023.

    The makers dropped the trailer on Marvel Studios' official Twitter handle on December 2, 2022.

    "Son of a @JamesGunn. Sitting here feeling heavy emotion after that trailer. I’m not ready for #GotGVol3," said a fan. "This looks so emotional I can’t handle it BYE," a fan added. "I’m truly not ready for this one. #GuardiansoftheGalaxy is such a personal thing for me, and this final chapter looks like everything I could have hoped for. The emotions are already palpable. Next level beautiful, @JamesGunn. I’m floored. #GotGVol3," adds a fan. "Gonna be Gunns best project yet, and that’s saying something!," a fan shared. "From the first “Hooked on a Feeling” teaser to this one, every Guardians trailer has been perfect, giving us everything we need to know going into the movie as well as a tune that will be stuck in your head for days. Incredible work, 
    @JamesGunn and more Spacehog please! #GotGVol3," shared a fan. 

     

     

     

    Trailer 

    The official trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3' has been released. You can also watch it here.

     

    'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3' releases globally in theatres by May 5, 2023.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan in Mecca: Superstar performs Umrah post-Dunki shoot, take a look

     

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    An Action Hero: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slammed 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix featuring Malaika Arora RBA

    An Action Hero: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slammed 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix featuring Malaika Arora

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes over Moscow; check out Russian dancers perform to film's theme RBA

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes over Moscow; check out Russian dancers perform to film's theme

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan gets honoured; superstar sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' with Kajol RBA

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan gets honoured; superstar sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' with Kajol

    Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa beats Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16; check out the top 5 TV shows RBA

    Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa beats Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16; check out the top 5 TV shows

    Recent Stories

    football Ball was out of play Irked fans believe VAR 'farce' in Japan vs Spain clash led to Germany Qatar World Cup 2022 exit snt

    'Ball was out of play': Irked fans believe VAR 'farce' in Japan vs Spain clash led to Germany's World Cup exit

    Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45200 Here is how to avail the deal on Flipkart gcw

    Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45,200! Here's how to avail the deal on Flipkart

    Kerala lottery 2022 Nirmal NR 305 lottery winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-305 lottery draw at 3 pm

    Relationship tips: Never text your partner in these situations! sur

    Relationship tips: Never text your partner in these situations!

    Elon Musk suspends rapper Kanye West's Twitter account; know why - adt

    Elon Musk suspends rapper Kanye West's Twitter account; know why

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon