'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3': Fans feel nostalgic after watching Marvel film's trailer

'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3', directed by James Gunn, is one of the first Marvel films to kick start the MCU Phase 5 in 2023. It has been generating buzz right from the time of the trailer reveal

We all have grown up watching fantasy genre Marvel films. Our lives are incomplete without them. Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for giving us superheroes like Thor, Ms Marvel, Captain America, Wandavision, and so on. After a long wait of six years, the makers have finally dropped the highly anticipated trailer of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3'. The trailer debuted at the Brazil Comic Con 2022.

The trailer starts with a character saying, ' We were gone for quite a while. But no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its guardians.' Next, we see Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) coming with his army of guardians and saying, 'Hello. We come in peace.' We see Drax (Dave Bautista) throwing a ball at a character in their dystopian realm. This ultimately triggers a war between the Guardians and the other world characters. We also see Star-Lord saying, 'Come on, Drax. Seriously Dude'.

Throughout the trailer, we see glimpses of the characters like Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and several others who are preparing themselves to fight and protect their galaxy from the other villains. Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) adds, 'I'm done running. We'll all fly away together. One last time, into the forever and the beautiful sky.' In the background of the trailer, a song is heard playing.

Directed by James Gunn, this movie will be one of the first films in the MCU Phase 5. The film would release across the globe in theatres on May 5, 2023. Ever since the trailer got unveiled, ardent MCU fans have gone into overdrive. They instantly turned Twitter into a tweets fest. It has become one of the highly discussed films of 2023.

The makers dropped the trailer on Marvel Studios' official Twitter handle on December 2, 2022.

"Son of a @JamesGunn. Sitting here feeling heavy emotion after that trailer. I’m not ready for #GotGVol3," said a fan. "This looks so emotional I can’t handle it BYE," a fan added. "I’m truly not ready for this one. #GuardiansoftheGalaxy is such a personal thing for me, and this final chapter looks like everything I could have hoped for. The emotions are already palpable. Next level beautiful, @JamesGunn. I’m floored. #GotGVol3," adds a fan. "Gonna be Gunns best project yet, and that’s saying something!," a fan shared. "From the first “Hooked on a Feeling” teaser to this one, every Guardians trailer has been perfect, giving us everything we need to know going into the movie as well as a tune that will be stuck in your head for days. Incredible work,

@JamesGunn and more Spacehog please! #GotGVol3," shared a fan.

Trailer

The official trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3' has been released. You can also watch it here.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3' releases globally in theatres by May 5, 2023.

