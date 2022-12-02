Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Freddy? Kartik Aaryan's latest film character, the most eligible bachelor in town

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

    Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a video of this young bachelor Freddy. In the caption, he wrote “Most eligible bachelor, Dr Freddy is on ‘hunt’ for his soul mate"
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy is only a day away from its release, and we can not wait to see more shades of Freddy Ginwala. While Freddy Ginwala is a dentist, this doctor is also a great lover, probably a very obsessive. With only a day left for this big spine-chilling release, Kartik has dropped an insight into Freddy’s personality.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Taking to social media, the actor shared a video of this young bachelor Freddy. In the caption, he wrote “Most eligible bachelor, Dr Freddy is on ‘hunt’ for his soul mate 🖤🐢 APPLICATIONS OPEN AT MIDNIGHT ⏰ Watch Freddy exclusively on @disneyplushotstar, Streaming at 12 am tonight 🙏🏻#2ndDecember #ReadyForFreddy 🔥” (VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actor, who just had the greatest birthday celebration in the business this year, had a hugely successful 2022 thanks to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a box office smash. On December 2, the actor will dazzle us with Freddy. He also sparked excitement in the Shehzada trailer and will appear in Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's upcoming unnamed film. Also Read: Freddy Reviews: Kartik Aaryan’s psychological thriller gets thumbs up 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan gets honoured; superstar sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' with Kajol RBA

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan gets honoured; superstar sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' with Kajol

    Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa beats Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16; check out the top 5 TV shows RBA

    Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa beats Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16; check out the top 5 TV shows

    Shah Rukh Khan in Mecca: Superstar performs Umrah post-Dunki shoot, take a look RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in Mecca: Superstar performs Umrah post-Dunki shoot, take a look

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra RBA

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Recent Stories

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Vande Bharat Express: Gandhinagar-Mumbai damaged again; 4th mishap in 2 months - adt

    Vande Bharat Express: Gandhinagar-Mumbai damaged again; 4th mishap in 2 months

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan gets honoured; superstar sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' with Kajol RBA

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan gets honoured; superstar sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' with Kajol

    Ludhiana court blast: NIA arrests key conspirator Harpreet Singh from Delhi airport - adt

    Ludhiana court blast: NIA arrests key conspirator Harpreet Singh from Delhi airport

    Freddy Reviews Kartik Aaryan psychological thriller gets thumbs up from the critics RBA

    Freddy Reviews: Kartik Aaryan’s psychological thriller gets thumbs up from the critics-read tweets

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon