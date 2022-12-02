Who is Freddy? Kartik Aaryan's latest film character, the most eligible bachelor in town

Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a video of this young bachelor Freddy. In the caption, he wrote “Most eligible bachelor, Dr Freddy is on ‘hunt’ for his soul mate"



Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy is only a day away from its release, and we can not wait to see more shades of Freddy Ginwala. While Freddy Ginwala is a dentist, this doctor is also a great lover, probably a very obsessive. With only a day left for this big spine-chilling release, Kartik has dropped an insight into Freddy’s personality.



Taking to social media, the actor shared a video of this young bachelor Freddy. In the caption, he wrote “Most eligible bachelor, Dr Freddy is on ‘hunt’ for his soul mate 🖤🐢 APPLICATIONS OPEN AT MIDNIGHT ⏰ Watch Freddy exclusively on @disneyplushotstar, Streaming at 12 am tonight 🙏🏻#2ndDecember #ReadyForFreddy 🔥” (VIDEO)

