Shah Rukh Khan in Mecca: Superstar performs Umrah post-Dunki shoot, take a look

Shah Rukh Khan, currently in Saudi Arabia, completed the Umrah in Mecca. Several pictures and videos surface online and are being widely circulated on social media platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan, the biggest star in Bollywood, is currently in Saudi Arabia. The Baadshah of Bollywood told his followers on Wednesday through a video message that the Saudi Arabia portion of the filming for his next movie Dunki was complete.

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and will be released in theatres in December of next year, the film features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the key parts. Shah Rukh also let his supporters know he will attend the Saudi Arabian Red Sea International Film Festival.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas 4th Wedding Anniversary: Check out unseen picture of the couple

In the video, Khan thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and the film's team for making it a successful project. He was seen dressed in a black coat and black sunglasses. He seemed to be in the middle of the Arabian desert.

Shah Rukh also performed Umrah, an annual pilgrimage to Mecca. One of the fan accounts posted the celebrity's photos from his trip to Mecca online. In the photographs, SRK was surrounded by worshippers visiting the sacred site. Shah Rukh can be seen dressed in white in the images.

Also Read: Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Essentially, Umrah means 'a visit' to the Holy Kaaba (the Sacred House of God) in Arabic and can be performed by anyone at any time of the year.

Besides Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on two movies Jawan and Pathaan. While Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be SRK's co-stars in Pathaan, Nayanthara will be his co-star in Jawan. King Khan recently stated in an interview that he is optimistic about the commercial success of his three upcoming films, Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki.

The actor stated that he is confident not out of conceit but rather because of his "confidence" when speaking at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in 2022.