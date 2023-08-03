Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Did Pete Davidson make cameo in superhero film?

    On May 5, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theatres, but Pete Davidson made his one-word cameo appearance in the Chris Pratt-starring movie on this day.
     

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Did Pete Davidson make cameo in superhero film? ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    The third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has enjoyed enormous popularity both outside and online. Netizens have responded favourably to the movie and are calling for a fourth installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. James Gunn, the director, isn't exactly in favour of the idea of making another movie, but fans have enjoyed the journey thanks to the cameos in the third edition. Find out when Pete Davidson makes an appearance. He made a cameo in the movie.

    ALSO READ: Jailer Trailer TWITTER review: Fans thrilled with Rajinikanth's fierce avatar; say, 'Awestruck Thalaiva'

    Pete Davidson was only one of the many characters who made an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Even though it only said one word, it was nonetheless a cameo. If you weren't able to see it, this is when it occurred. Saving Rocket Raccoon and confronting his creator and the adversary, the High Evolutionary, were the Guardians' ultimate tasks in the third installment of the Chris Pratt-starring trilogy. Chukwudi Iwuji performed the job quite well.The villain's guards stood in the way as Peter Quill, aka the Star-Lord, and his team made their way to him. One of the guards was an alien named Phlektik named Davidson. Peter was stopped by three guards when the gang tried to rescue the kidnapped youngsters and transformed monsters. One was an alien, while the other two were people. In Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Davidson played the extraterrestrial Phlektik, who said just the word "Wait" in dialogue.

    It's noteworthy to note that the deleted scenes included Davidson's character having a significantly lengthier presence. Phlektik was questioned by Peter, "Are you always this annoying?" and he answered, "Uh, yes, I believe. In my opinion. Hello, folks. Davidson isn't the only actor to appear in a cameo in the movie, though. As Master Karja, Stakar Ogord, Steemie Blueliver, Ura, and Kwol, respectively, Nathan Fillion, Sylvester Stallone, Stephen Blackehart, Daniela Melchior, and Jenifer Holland from the cast of The Suicide Squad appear.

    The superhero movie opened in theatres on May 5, 2023, and by the end of the year was the second-highest-grossing movie of the year. On August 2, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was made accessible to stream on Disney+, rekindling interest in the film among a larger audience who could now watch it in the comfort of their own homes. According to the movie's plot, "Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own, a mission that, if unsuccessful, could mean the end of the Guardians." 

     

    ALSO READ: Nitin Desai Death: Art director's alleged last wish revealed in his voice recording; here's what he said

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sania Mirza Shoaib Maliks divorce rumours reignite after Malik changes Instagram bio ADC

    Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumours reignite after Malik changes Instagram bio

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film vma

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film

    Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot confirms to play iconic superhero, says 'It Is So Close To My Heart' RBA

    Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot confirms to play iconic superhero, says 'It Is So Close To My Heart'

    Sunil Grover turns 46: From earning 500 rupees to owning crores, his journey to stardom ATG

    Sunil Grover turns 46: Know comedian's net worth, family, property and more

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns peacemaker for her dog and kitten; netizens are in awe vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns peacemaker for her dog and kitten; netizens are in awe

    Recent Stories

    Football Arsenal triumph in Emirates Cup final with dramatic penalty shootout win over Monaco (Watch) osf

    Arsenal triumph in Emirates Cup final with dramatic penalty shootout win over Monaco (Watch)

    OMG 2: 7 reasons to watch Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film RBA

    OMG 2: 7 reasons to watch Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film

    Kerala: Police books over 1000 NSS members; charges include operating mike set, obstructing pedestrians anr

    Kerala police books over 1000 NSS members; charges include operating mike set, obstructing pedestrians

    7 signs you may have Short-term Memory loss LMA

    7 signs you may have Short-term Memory loss

    Explained What caused Haryana, Nuh, Gurgaon violence? A look at sequence of events, government's action AJR

    Explained: What caused Haryana, Nuh, Gurgaon violence? A look at sequence of events, government's action

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon