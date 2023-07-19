Vijay Deverakonda's fan runs on stage while actor delivers speech, see how star reacts

One of the most well-liked young performers in Tollywood is Vijay Deverakonda. The latest incident while he was attending the Baby Success event is sufficient evidence that the actor has a sizable fan base among young people. A devoted supporter ran onto the stage to touch Vijay's feet as he was giving a speech. Vijay was also surprised on stage by this happened.When a fan attempted to touch his feet on the stage as he was giving a speech at his brother Anand's Baby Success Meet, Vijay Deverakonda bolted from the scene. As soon as he saw the fan fall on his feet, he took a few steps back. Vijay's safety needed to be ensured, therefore the security team had to step in. The actor allegedly met the fan in person and took pictures with him. On social media, the video has become very popular. While some people were disappointed by Vijay Deverakonda's response, others cautioned actors about these types of followers.

In his speech, Vijay addressed the three principal actors in Baby and advised them to accept both success and failure in their lives because nothing is ever truly temporary. In his remarks, the actor also discussed his profession. The actor uploaded pictures of him hugging his brother and the film's lead heroine, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, after witnessing the Baby movie at a special screening in Hyderabad. He showered his brother with affection and adoration as Baby became a huge box office success. Check out the video here:

Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, is eagerly anticipating the premiere of his next romantic comedy Kushi. In the Shiva Nirvana-directed movie, Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays his co-star. The releasing date for the all-Indian movie is September 1. Aradhya, the second single that was just recently published, immediately got popular. One of the most notable aspects of this love movie is the chemistry between the principal actors. Additionally, he disclosed upcoming films starring Parasuram and Gautam Tinnanuri.

