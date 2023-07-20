Project K: Kamal Haasan in San Diego; actor flies in style to Comic-Con festival

Project K star Kamal Haasan shows ‘write way to fly’; post a picture from his flight to San Diego. Project K, directed by brilliant director Nag Ashwin, will have its world premiere at the San Diego Comic-Con festival shortly.

Kamal Haasan recently arrived in San Diego for the Project K grand launch event at Comic-Con and uploaded a photo from his flight to his official accounts. In Project K, the highly anticipated forthcoming science fiction fantasy film, the Indian film industry is ready to experience one of its all-time biggest casting coups. The film stars pan-Indian superstar Prabhas in the lead role, with acclaimed actress Deepika Padukone playing the female lead.

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan plays the film's main adversary. Project K, directed by brilliant director Nag Ashwin, will have its world premiere at the San Diego Comic-Con festival shortly.



Kamal Haasan shows the 'proper way to fly' by sharing a photo from his flight

As previously reported, the lead actor Prabhas and crew Project K are slated to unveil the highly anticipated sci-fi fantasy film at a special panel at the San Diego Comic-Con convention. The exclusive event is also attended by Kamal Haasan, who is apparently making a comeback to negative roles with the Nag Ashwin-directed film.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's fan runs on stage while actor delivers speech, see how star reacts

The renowned actor-filmmaker, who has already arrived in San Diego for the coveted event, recently took to his official social media accounts and posted a beautiful photo from his flight.

In the photo, Kamal Haasan is seen busy writing on his iPad, while he is on his way to San Diego. "The National Award-winner captioned his post, " the write way to fly #k," the National Award-winner captioned his post, hinting that something massive is in store for the film fanatics waiting for Project K.

Also Read: Project K: Are Twitteratis dissapointed with Prabhas's 1st look in Nag Ashwin directorial?

About Project K:

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood superstar, and actress Disha Patani play significant parts in Project K. According to sources; the highly awaited Prabhas-Deepika Padukone film is titled Kaal Chakra. However, as previously said, we will have to wait till July 21, Friday to get the official title and more facts about the Nag Ashwin-directed film. According to the latest news, the crew will disclose the official title, first look poster, official teaser, and release date of the highly anticipated film at a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con festival.