Football: Records created, equalled in Barcelona's 4-0 win vs Dortmund

Sports
FC Barcelona's UCL quarter final match against Borussia Dortmund saw some fantastic goals and football. Some individual records were also broken/equalled in the match.
With his goal against Borussia Dortmund, Lamine Yamal became the first player in UCL history to score multiple goals in the knockout stages of the competition before turning 18.
He joined fellow Barca academy graduate Bojan Kirkić and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham as the only players in UCL history to score from the quarterfinals round before turning 18.
Raphinha equalled a Lionel Messi record after scoring once and set up two more to reach 19 goal involvements in Europe's top competition. Messi did so in the 2011-12 season.
After Raphinha's opener, Robert Lewandowski scored twice after the interval before Yamal's calm finish to put Hansi Flick side firmly in control.
