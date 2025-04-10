Sports

Football: Records created, equalled in Barcelona's 4-0 win vs Dortmund

FC Barcelona's UCL quarter final match against Borussia Dortmund saw some fantastic goals and football. Some individual records were also broken/equalled in the match.

Image credits: Getty

Amazing Lamine Yamal

With his goal against Borussia Dortmund, Lamine Yamal became the first player in UCL history to score multiple goals in the knockout stages of the competition before turning 18.

Image credits: Getty

Another Lamine Yamal record

He joined fellow Barca academy graduate Bojan Kirkić and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham as the only players in UCL history to score from the quarterfinals round before turning 18.

Image credits: Getty

Raphinha equals Messi!

Raphinha equalled a Lionel Messi record after scoring once and set up two more to reach 19 goal involvements in Europe's top competition. Messi did so in the 2011-12 season.
 

Image credits: Getty

Brilliant Barcelona

After Raphinha's opener, Robert Lewandowski scored twice after the interval before Yamal's calm finish to put Hansi Flick side firmly in control.

Image credits: Getty

