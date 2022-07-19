Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for BTS' fans: The Korean band appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors

    Members of BTS attended the appointment event to serve as Busan's World Expo 2030 bid ambassadors. They will also have a performance for the same in October.

    Good news for BTS' fans: The Korean band appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors RBA
    Author
    PTI News
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    The South Korean pop phenomenon BTS was formally named as the 2030 Busan World Expo's honorary public relations ambassador on Tuesday.

    The septet will perform as the headlining act at a world concert last month, in support of their nation's quest to host the 2030 World Expo in the port city of Busan in October.
    The appointment ceremony was co-hosted by the 2030 Busan World Expo Bidding Committee and Busan City and took place at the conference room on the 19th level of BTS studio HYBE Co Ltd.

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara, 7 South beauties who dazzled in a saree

    All members of the BTS, the prime minister, co-chair of the 2030 Busan World Expo, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Choi Tae-won, Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon, and HYBE CEO Park Ji-won were present at the occasion, according to a press release from the Busan Metropolitan City.

    According to Park Hyung-joon, BTS and the city of Busan have been collaborating as partners at the World Expo for the advancement of humanity and prosperity around the world.

    Also Read: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to marry in February 2023? Here's what the latest reports say
        
    "BTS, which has made a great contribution to the development of human culture, is a global leader that best meets the purpose of the World Expo, which proposes universal values ??that respond to the new era and presents a prospect for the future," the mayor of Busan said in a statement.

        
    The first public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo bid was picked last year and is well-known South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game" fame. "After world-famous actor Lee Jung-jae, BTS joining as a public relations ambassador is expected to greatly increase interest in and support for the 2030 Busan World Expo, both at home and abroad," Park Hyung-joon added.
        

    BTS shared pictures from the ceremony on their official Twitter account.
        
    "We are BTS, the PR ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo," read the tweet. The members of the band—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—announced in June that they would be taking a sabbatical to work on solo projects. Before the 76th UN General Assembly in 2021, the then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in chose BTS as the "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture."

    Every five years, millions of people travel to the host city to attend the World Expo, which lasts six months. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the final World Expo was delayed and hosted in Dubai from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
     

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu said when Karan Johar asked about her marriage; Akshay Kumar shocked RBA

    Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu said when Karan Johar asked about her marriage; Akshay Kumar shocked

    Fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for his fashion draw comparisons with Ranveer Singh drb

    Fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for his fashion; draw comparisons with Ranveer Singh

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his equation with Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor RBA

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his equation with Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and more

    After John Abraham Manushi Chhillar joins shoot for Dinesh Vijan Tehran drb

    After John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar joins shoot for Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Tehran’

    Days after Ponniyin Selvan teaser launch Mani Ratnam Rushed to Hospital for Covid symptoms drb

    Days after ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ teaser launch, Mani Ratnam Rushed to Hospital for Covid symptoms

    Recent Stories

    Apple to follow footsteps of Microsoft Google likely to slow down hiring process gcw

    Apple to follow footsteps of Microsoft, Google; likely to slow down hiring process

    NEXT100XGEMS The Best Strategy for Cryptocurrency Marketing-snt

    NEXT100XGEMS: The Best Strategy for Cryptocurrency Marketing

    JEE Main 2022: Second Session exam postponed; know new date here - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Second Session exam postponed; know new date here

    South Africa new T20 league: Owners of IPL franchises buy all six teams; details here-ayh

    South Africa's new T20 league: Owners of IPL franchises buy all 6 teams; details here

    football joan Laporta thankful that Robert Lewandowski turned down Chelsea and PSG for Barcelona snt

    Laporta thankful that Lewandowski turned down Chelsea and PSG for Barcelona

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon