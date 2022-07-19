Good news for BTS' fans: The Korean band appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors

Members of BTS attended the appointment event to serve as Busan's World Expo 2030 bid ambassadors. They will also have a performance for the same in October.

The South Korean pop phenomenon BTS was formally named as the 2030 Busan World Expo's honorary public relations ambassador on Tuesday.

The septet will perform as the headlining act at a world concert last month, in support of their nation's quest to host the 2030 World Expo in the port city of Busan in October.

The appointment ceremony was co-hosted by the 2030 Busan World Expo Bidding Committee and Busan City and took place at the conference room on the 19th level of BTS studio HYBE Co Ltd.

All members of the BTS, the prime minister, co-chair of the 2030 Busan World Expo, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Choi Tae-won, Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon, and HYBE CEO Park Ji-won were present at the occasion, according to a press release from the Busan Metropolitan City.

According to Park Hyung-joon, BTS and the city of Busan have been collaborating as partners at the World Expo for the advancement of humanity and prosperity around the world.

"BTS, which has made a great contribution to the development of human culture, is a global leader that best meets the purpose of the World Expo, which proposes universal values ??that respond to the new era and presents a prospect for the future," the mayor of Busan said in a statement.



The first public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo bid was picked last year and is well-known South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game" fame. "After world-famous actor Lee Jung-jae, BTS joining as a public relations ambassador is expected to greatly increase interest in and support for the 2030 Busan World Expo, both at home and abroad," Park Hyung-joon added.



BTS shared pictures from the ceremony on their official Twitter account.



"We are BTS, the PR ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo," read the tweet. The members of the band—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—announced in June that they would be taking a sabbatical to work on solo projects. Before the 76th UN General Assembly in 2021, the then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in chose BTS as the "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture."

Every five years, millions of people travel to the host city to attend the World Expo, which lasts six months. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the final World Expo was delayed and hosted in Dubai from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

